Euro giant ‘drops interest’ in Man Utd star amid major squad concern

Spanish titans Real Madrid have reportedly dropped their interest in Man Utd ace Paul Pogba, with one key reason cited.

Pogba’s future at Old Trafford is up for debate due to a number of factors. His contract, which sees him earn around £290,000 a week, expires in June.

That means clubs which hold an interest in him, such as Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain, can organise a pre-contract agreement as early as January.

The central midfielder is keen to remind fans that his focus is on the pitch and not on his future. But talks over a new deal have yet to reach a conclusion, which is a major worry for the club’s chiefs.

Pogba’s game time could also be affected by the arrival of Ralf Rangnick. The 63-year-old looks set to become United’s interim boss in the coming days.

Rangnick’s intense pressing style may see him play a vastly different starting eleven to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Even star forward Cristiano Ronaldo could be under threat.

Pogba isn’t exactly known for his energy when pressing, which means he might just end up on the bench under Rangnick.

ESPN, citing reports in the Spanish press, provide an intriguing update on the links between Pogba and Madrid.

They write that Los Blancos will not look to sign Pogba next summer, should he become a free agent. Madrid chiefs don’t think the Frenchman would ‘fit in’ among their current crop of stars.

That is despite his obvious footballing ability, which has seen him become one of the world’s most valuable players.

Madrid will instead aim to extend Luka Modric’s contract at the Bernabeu. That will give them an extra season to determine just who they want to become the Ballon d’Or winner’s successor.

Rangnick to bring about significant Man Utd change

Meanwhile, a report from The Telegraph claims Rangnick will enact serious change upon his arrival in Manchester.

The German has access to the squad’s training videos under Solskjaer, and will use them to see how players can become more effective.

Rangnick also wants to install his trademark countdown clock. This aids players in the process of winning the ball and then turning possession into a chance.

Players are given eight seconds to get the ball from their opponents, and a further 10 to produce a shot at goal.

