Casemiro has been linked with Real Madrid before even playing under Ruben Amorim

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a shock return to his former club Real Madrid, with an update from his native Brazil revealing the thoughts about the move from all sides.

Casemiro is now classed as a fading force at Man Utd, despite impressing in his first season at the club. It looks unlikely he will reach the end of his contract, which is due to last until 2026. And as Man Utd look to move him on, his next step has been tipped to be a familiar one.

Real Madrid chiefs have been discussing the idea of taking Casemiro away from Man Utd and back to the Spanish capital, according to reports in Brazil. Due to some injury issues, such as for Aurelien Tchouameni, the move would be pencilled in for January.

But it looks unlikely to go ahead. As the report from Trivela explains, Casemiro considers his chapter with Real Madrid closed. And even though he is under pressure at Man Utd, he is still focused on the task at hand.

In fact, it’s claimed that Casemiro is ‘excited’ about how his situation might change under Ruben Amorim compared to what it was like under Erik ten Hag.

With that in mind, the report insists Casemiro would need convincing to accept a move back to Real Madrid. That might disappoint the reigning Champions League holders, since their coach Carlo Ancelotti remains a big fan of him and club chiefs believe he could help the development of players like Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga.

Ancelotti previously worked with Casemiro during his first spell at Real Madrid.

Casemiro return to Real Madrid unlikely

These days, elite clubs tend to focus more on long-term talents to invest in, but sometimes adding a player of major experience is classed as a good opportunity too.

The prospects of Real Madrid making a new move for Casemiro, despite recently being advised to do so, are unlikely, though.

Casemiro now has a chance to prove himself to Amorim, who is due to take charge of his first game as Man Utd head coach on Sunday against Ipswich Town.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will probably be focusing on other targets if they still feel they need a holding midfielder after Toni Kroos’ retirement in the summer.

Casemiro among several stars hoping for better fortunes under Amorim

At 32 years of age, Casemiro’s best days may be behind him, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be useful to Man Utd anymore.

Former Red Devils striker Louis Saha has explained why Casemiro was ‘exposed’ in Ten Hag’s tactics, but could come good again under Amorim.

“With the right balance in the midfield and the right positioning, we’re going to see Casemiro playing with a different dimension,” Saha said. “He has the right quality and leadership that this Manchester United team needs.”

Amorim’s appointment could also spell good news for Mason Mount. In fact, the new boss has admitted he is already in ‘love’ with how the former Chelsea star plays, despite his lack of impact at Old Trafford so far.

“He played in this system [before], so it’s perfect for him,” Amorim has explained.

“I have two positions for Mason Mount, so he should be very happy!”

Casemiro’s record at Real Madrid before