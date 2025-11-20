A stunning report claims Manchester United have offered €90m (€70m plus €20m in add-ons) for a Real Madrid star, and Florentino Perez has laughed off United’s attempts to engineer a deal.

It’s no secret Man Utd are in the market for multiple new central midfielders in 2026. TEAMtalk shed light on United’s grand plans for their midfield rebuild earlier this week, with Casemiro almost certain to leave and Bruno Fernandes on the chopping block if a suitable offer is received.

In truth, United require new faces even if the Portuguese captain stays. And according to a shock report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd have turned to Real Madrid.

It’s claimed the Red Devils have offered €90m (€70m plus €20m in add-ons) for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid view the France international, 25, as an ‘irreplaceable pillar’ of their squad. Accordingly, it’s stated the bid was rejected and Real supremo, Florentino Perez, ‘refused to even open negotiations.’

While it’s true to say Man Utd are seeking impactful additions in midfield, it’s important to note Fichajes are infamous for their fanciful transfer stories.

While United may well have an appreciation of Tchouameni, TEAMtalk understands they’re looking much closer to home for their reinforcements…

Which midfielders Man Utd are ACTUALLY chasing

Our insider, Fraser Fletcher, revealed United are ambitiously aiming to sign ALL THREE of Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton over the next two to three windows.

Baleba is valued by Brighton at £100m and Fabrizio Romano as well as our own sources have confirmed the player’s head has been turned.

United made an official approach for Baleba last summer and the Cameroon international has grown more and more tempted by the idea of moving to Old Trafford with every month that’s passed.

United fully intend to bid for Baleba in one of the two windows in 2026. Agreeing personal terms won’t be an issue, but settling on a fee Brighton deem satisfactory will be.

Anderson and Wharton are expected to cost roughly £150m combined to sign. In the case of Wharton, competition is particularly fierce.

You can read our full insight into Man Utd’s plans for their midfield overhaul here.

