Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has made a final decision on his future amid interest from Manchester United, according to a Spanish report, as Los Blancos plan to beat Ruben Amorim’s side to a striker.

Lunin is one of Madrid’s longest-serving players in the current squad, having been on the books of Los Blancos since 2018. The Ukraine international goalkeeper has had loan spells at Leganes, Real Valladolid and Real Oviedo and is a back-up to Thibaut Courtois in the Madrid first-team squad.

The 26-year-old has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League on two occasions with Madrid, with whom he has a contract until the summer of 2030.

There has been interest in Lunin from top clubs in Europe, with Man Utd being one of them.

Defensa Central reported last week that Man Utd ‘want to sign Lunin’ and have already made an ‘offer’ for the Madrid goalkeeper.

The Red Devils have told Lunin’s agent, Jorge Mendes, that they are ready to pay €15million (£13m, $17m) for Lunin, but Madrid are said to want €20-25million (£17m/$23m – £21.4m/$28.8m) for the Ukrainian star.

Marca has now brought an update on Lunin’s situation, reporting that he ‘wants to stay at Real Madrid next season’.

The respected Spanish publication has reported: ‘Andriy Lunin has made his decision clear for next season: he wants to stay at Real Madrid.

‘The Ukrainian goalkeeper is very comfortable in the Spanish capital, and despite having several offers, none of them offer him the personal and professional conditions that Real Madrid offers.’

While reporting Galatasaray and Oviedo’s interest in the goalkeeper, Marca, though, has noted that Lunin could still leave Madrid this summer, but only for an ‘irresistible offer from a top-tier European club (a European top 5) that would guarantee him a spot as an undisputed starter’.

Real Madrid eye Man Utd target Tolu Arokodare – report

Although Alonso has the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and Endrick at his disposal, the Madrid manager wants to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window.

The former Liverpool and Madrid midfielder is looking for a marksman who can play the Joselu role – come off the bench in the second half and be able to operate in and around the opposition’s penalty box.

Genk striker Tolu Arokodare is a player that Madrid have taken a shine to, according to Defensa Central.

Madrid have had positive reports about the Nigeria international striker, but Los Blancos face competition in securing his services this summer.

Man Utd and AC Milan are also interested in the 24-year-old, who scored 23 goals and registered seven assists in 45 matches in all competitions last season.

Arokodare is the latest striker to be linked with Madrid, with the likes of Roberto Firmino, Rasmus Hojlund and Nick Woltemade all said to be on Los Blancos’s radar for a summer transfer.

