Man Utd prepared to raid Real Madrid for superstar in sensational twist after Jose Mourinho reaches decision

Manchester United are prepared to table a big offer for Aurelien Tchouameni, according to a report, as TEAMtalk reveals Jose Mourinho’s stance on selling the Real Madrid midfielder to the Red Devils.

Man Utd are set to sign Ederson Silva from Atalanta, but the club’s co-owners, INEOS, want to add at least another midfielder to manager Michael Carrick’s squad in the summer transfer window.

Tchouameni is a dream target for Man Utd, who will play in the Champions League next season under Carrick.

It was back on April 22 when TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd had shown interest in a 2026 summer deal for Tchouameni.

Since then, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has consistently said that Tchouameni is the midfielder that Man Utd would love to sign.

It has now emerged that Man Utd are ready to splash the cash on the 26-year-old, who is part of the France squad at the 2026 World Cup.

According to AS, missing out on the signings of Elliot Anderson and Mateus Fernandes has convinced Man Utd to go big for Tchouameni, who has won LaLiga and the Champions League once each with Real Madrid so far in his career.

The Real Madrid-leaning publication has noted that Man Utd are ‘are prepared to put a lot of money on the table’ for Tchouameni.

The Red Devils are convinced that the Frenchman is ‘essential to their objective of recovering the ground lost in recent years’.

AS has noted that Madrid will demand at least €100million (£85.5m, $114.1m) for Tchouameni if they are to sell the 26-year-old and has outlined the reasons why Man Utd are hopeful of a deal.

The report has stated: ‘Now, United are once again looking to the Santiago Bernabeu for potential reinforcements.

‘A positive atmosphere prevails between the clubs’ directors.

‘They speak the same language and have been on the same page for a long time, as demonstrated by various transfers, the most recent being Álvaro Carreras’ move last summer.

‘The club could have objected, but they perfectly understood that it was the right time to let the full-back return home.

‘The first contacts regarding a potential deal, which would be one of the biggest of the transfer window, are expected in the coming days.

‘For now, it seems like a distant dream for United, but everything could change.’

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Mourinho wants Real Madrid stay for Tchouameni – sources

Man Utd’s pursuit of Tchouameni is very likely to fail, as Madrid are keen on keeping the midfielder.

Tchouameni is the only senior pure defensive midfielder in the current Madrid squad.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that new Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants to keep Tchouameni.

Sources have told us that Liverpool and Man Utd are interested in a 2026 summer deal for the Frenchman.

However, Mourinho has made it clear that he wants Tchouameni in his squad for next season.

Madrid have publicly denied that they want to sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea, while Manchester City will not sell Rodri this summer.

Madrid are aiming to win LaLiga and/or the Champions League next season, and selling an important player like Tchouameni, given the circumstances, would be unthinkable.

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