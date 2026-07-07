Fabrizio Romano reveals what Man Utd have told €100m midfielder during ‘contacts’

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Manchester United have told Aurelien Tchouameni that he has to take a pay-cut to move to Old Trafford, as TEAMtalk reveals Real Madrid’s stance on selling the midfielder.

We have long reported Man Utd’s desire to sign Tchouameni, who is starring for France at the 2026 World Cup.

Man Utd are looking for a replacement for Casemiro, who has already left Old Trafford, with Michael Carrick’s side also having to find another midfielder because of the long-term injury to Manuel Ugarte.

Ederson Silva is on his way to Man Utd from Atalanta, but the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, want to sign another midfielder in the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has previously reported that Man Utd have been in contact with the agents of Tchouameni.

There have been rumours this week that Man Utd are planning to go big for Tchouameni.

Real Madrid are said to value the Frenchman at over €100million (£85.4m, $114.3m).

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has long reported that Tchouameni is a dream target for Man Utd.

The Italian journalist has also claimed that the salary of the Frenchman and convincing Madrid to sell him are the two major hurdles.

Romano has reiterated his stance on the 26-year-old, adding that Man Utd want Tchouameni to lower his salary demands should he wish to move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

The transfer journalist said on his YouTube channel: “What I have always said, and what I also maintain today, is that internally at Manchester United, Tchouameni has always been seen as the perfect signing for midfield.

“Top player, elite mentality, world class, so they consider Tchouameni as the perfect replacement for Casemiro.”

Romano reveals two issues before Man Utd can sign Tchouameni

“Then the point here is on two topics.

“The first one is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary at Real Madrid, and at the moment, the understanding is that Manchester United made already clear to those close to Tchouameni in the contacts they had over the recent months that the only way for Tchouameni to go eventually to Man Utd is on a different salary.

“And so, that’s the first issue.

“The second issue is Real Madrid.

“At the moment, Man Utd are yet to receive any green light from Real Madrid to go and negotiate for Tchouameni.

“At the moment, they are not receiving any sort of message from Madrid, like, okay, let’s sit at a table and try reach an agreement.

“So, the question is could be the dream signing for Man Utd?

“For sure.

“He is a player they like, they love, but at the same time the Tchouameni situation could be complicated because of the salary and what Real Madrid decide.”

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Mourinho wants Tchouameni to stay at Real Madrid – sources

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Jose Mourinho wants Real Madrid to keep Tchouameni.

Mourinho is the new manager of Madrid, and sources have told us that he has made it clear that Tchouameni will be given chances.

Madrid have publicly denied that they will sign Enzo Fernandez from Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

Los Blancos have interested in Rodri, but Manchester City do not want to sell the Spain international defensive midfielder.

Mourinho does not want to lose Tchouameni and leave himself short of options in the middle of the park, especially as the Frenchman is the only senior pure defensive midfielder in the entire squad.

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