Man Utd concern over Real Madrid superstar led INEOS to sign easy-sell midfielder

Manchester United’s concern about signing Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid has been revealed by a reliable journalist, who has also outlined how that led to the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, landing Carlos Baleba instead.

Man Utd made three major midfield signings in the summer transfer window, as manager Michael Carrick aims to at least challenge for the Premier League title and also make an impact in the Champions League.

Andrey Santos joined from Chelsea, while Youri Tielemans moved from Aston Villa.

Man Utd paid £50m for Brazil international midfielder Santos, while Belgium international midfielder Tielemans cost the Red Devils £35m.

Baleba was the third Man Utd midfield signing of the summer.

The deal was completed late last month, with Man Utd paying Brighton and Hove Albion £70m for the Cameroon international.

The move for Baleba came after Man Utd’s strong interest in Tchouameni.

Tchouameni had agreed a new contract with Real Madrid back in July, but Man Utd maintained their interest in the France international midfielder.

However, Tchouameni, who has won LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Champions League once each with Madrid so far in his career, is still at Estadio Bernabeu.

According to The Sun’s Manchester United Correspondent, Samuel Luckhurst, Man Utd decided against a move for Tchouameni because of his salary demands.

The trusted journalist has further outlined how Man Utd felt that signing Baleba instead of Tchouameni would be a better value for money in the long term.

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Man Utd stance on Aurelien Tchouameni and Carlos Baleba

The report in The Sun has stated: ‘Aurelien Tchouameni was United’s ideal target but there was concern the numbers could spiral and the arrival of a Real Madrid talent could upset United’s salary structure.

‘Baleba was still an easy sell as he had Premier League clout and is four years younger than Tchouameni.

‘Sources familiar with the Baleba negotiations say United’s communication was central to Baleba eagerly seeking to join the club.’

A source told The Sun: “He felt genuinely wanted.

“And he felt they understood the player he is and the one he wants to become.

“The conversations were about football and about growth, not about status.”

The report added: ‘One headline United signing in recent times partly agreed to join the club as he recognised it would increase his commercial cachet.

‘United have also been burned from signing Real Madrid cast-offs.’

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