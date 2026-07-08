Man Utd learn ‘exorbitant’ transfer fee for Aurelien Tchouameni as INEOS strike TWO summer deals

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United will have to pay €180million (£153.4m, $205.7m) to Real Madrid if they are to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford, according to a report, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, strike a deal for a second midfield signing of the summer transfer window.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on April 22 that Man Utd had made contact with the agents of Tchouameni.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has since been reporting that Man Utd have made Tchouameni their dream midfield target.

The Spanish media has been reporting this week that Man Utd are planning to go big for Tchouameni, who is part of the France squad at the ongoing 2026 World Cup.

Journalist Dean Jones has reported that Tchouameni would be open to a move to Man Utd if Madrid tell him that he is not wanted.

Graeme Bailey, though, has reported that new Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho wants Tchouameni to stay.

Spanish Journalist Miguel Serrano, too, has said that Madrid do not want to sell the France international defensive midfielder.

According to Serrano, Madrid will listen to offers of only €180million (£153.4m, $205.7m) for the 26-year-old.

Serrano said, as relayed by Defensa Central and SportWitness: “Real Madrid are not considering selling Tchouameni.

“Real Madrid would only agree to sell Tchouameni to United if they receive an offer of €180 million, an exorbitant figure because they don’t want him to leave.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd strike deals for Ederson Silva and Andrey Santos

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has previously reported that Man Utd have a deal in place for Ederson Silva.

The Brazil international defensive midfielder, who played at the ongoing 2026 World Cup, will officially become a Man Utd player after he undergoes the second part of his medical.

It has now emerged that Man Utd have struck a £50million deal with Chelsea for Brazil international midfielder Andrey Santos, too.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein posted on X at 5:15pm on July 8: “EXCL: Manchester United reach agreement with Chelsea to sign Andrey Santos.

“Deal for 22yo #CFC midfielder worth £48m + £2m easily achievable add-ons & 10% sell-on clause.

“Permission given to undergo #MUFC medical; personal terms in place.”

Sky Germany journalist, Florian Plettenberg, too, has said that Man Utd are about to sign Santos.

Plettenberg posted on X at 5:28pm on July 8: “Andrey Santos to Manchester United – DONE DEAL

“Full agreement reached with Chelsea, post @David_Ornstein. Confirmed.

“Transfer fee: €56m fixed plus around €2.5m in add-ons.

“Chelsea have also secured a 10% sell-on clause. #MUFC #CFC Medical soon. Long-term contract agreed. All done.”

READ NEXT: Real Madrid to sell ONE of Tchouameni, Camavinga as Man Utd, Liverpool learn fates