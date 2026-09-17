Man Utd reach decision on JJ Gabriel contract termination as Real Madrid plan emerges

Manchester United have decided that they will not terminate JJ Gabriel’s contract, with Real Madrid planning to include him in Castilla, according to a reliable report, as three major pundits, including Roy Keane, share their verdict on the situation.

Back on August 13, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd had concerns that Gabriel could leave.

We reported at the time that Chelsea and Real Madrid were among the clubs keen on the 15-year-old attacking player.

On September 15, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Gabriel has told Man Utd that he wants to leave with immediate effect.

We understand that the youngster and his camp have sent a formal notice to Man Utd to cancel his registration with immediate effect so that he can become a free agent.

According to ESPN, Man Utd have no plans to accept Gabriel’s request.

The report has claimed that Man Utd have’ no intention of terminating his contract and releasing him’.

Given that Gabriel will turn 16 next month and holds an Irish passport, he could move abroad, with Madrid, who appointed Jose Mourinho as their manager in the summer, keen on him.

The report has added: ‘The youngster is only 15 years old, but a source tells ESPN that Real Madrid’s ideal scenario would be for him to play for their reserve team’.

Journalist Rodra further added on X at 3:04pm on September 16: “Real Madrid is leading the race for JJ Gabriel.

“In Valdebebas they already want him for Castilla.

“Barca and Chelsea also interested.

“Arsenal keeping an eye.

“United trusts in convincing him not to leave.

“He has an Irish passport and Ali Barat is handling the deal”

The Athletic journalist Mario Cortegana posted on X at 8:12am on September 17: “Real Madrid have been working on the potential signing of JJ Gabriel from Manchester United for months

“Handled by JAS and Calafat with the utmost discretion

“He would play for Castilla, with involvement in the UEFA Youth League too”

The Athletic has reported that Man Utd ‘are due to formally respond to the de-registration letter by Friday.’

DON’T MISS: Man Utd make instant decision on Michael Carrick future as club source delivers emphatic message – Exclusive

Pundits react to JJ Gabriel Man Utd situation

As you would expect, a number of pundits have been giving their take on the situation involving JJ Gabriel and Man Utd.

Former Man Utd defender Gary Neville said: “But I just don’t see the logic from any representatives of a 15-year-old boy who think it’s a good idea to put his name in lights right now.

“You want to try and sort of douse the flames, don’t you?

“You don’t want to add fuel to a fire when you have got basically…”

Neville added: “Max Dowman, if you remember last year when he came on, you know, Sky probably asked for an interview at the end of the game.

“Arsenal said no.

“They got him straight back into the changing room.

“He’s back at school on the Monday morning.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said: “I had never heard of the kid, if I am being totally honest.

“I was seeing it break yesterday.

“Then obviously people were talking about this kid’s going to be the next superstar.

“It broke yesterday because surely Michael Carrick’s given his squad or his team for the Carabao Cup game, and that’s always a chance to blood now.”

Carragher continued: “Because I have gone through the academy system with James and see other players who people talked about, and it is different from our day where you are controlled by the club, you have got to accept it is different now where it’s almost the player and the representation at that age is so terrified of losing them.

“The club have always got to keep them happy.

“So, I could imagine discussions with him thinking, you are going to make your debut before you are 18.

“He probably wants to be the youngest player to ever play for Man Utd.

“All these things they are probably pushing the club.

“And I just think he’s probably not being picked in that squad, and he thinks I am going to make my debut there – the youngest player to play for Utd.

“There’s only two things from my experience of speaking to other dads at academies – is a money issue or are they getting progressed enough?

“And when you have got a star in the youth teams, at some stages, the big…

“When I was a kid, I always played a year up, and that was seen as a big thing.

“So, I was playing for Liverpool a year up.

“Now these kids want to be like four years up.

“No, no, I am 16, I am going to be playing with the 21s.

“And then the 21s is not enough – the odd little session with the first team.

“It’s like they want progression that fast that the coaches are a bit, like, what.

“They are dictating to the club and the coaches what team they should be in now, with their agents and their parents.”

Former Man Utd midfielder Roy Keane noted: “If you are 15 years of age and you are talking about playing for Man Utd’s first team, you go, wait another six weeks.

“Can you wait another six weeks till we maybe get through the Cup?

“Carrick’s under pressure.

“Obviously, [Sir Alex] Ferguson, we go back and sometimes you would throw lads into the first team, but Utd, they need wins.

“I don’t think Utd are in the position to go. ‘We can write off a cup game tonight and play a couple of young lads’.

“No, we need to get some wins, we need to get some momentum into the season, and if some 15-year-old is spitting his dummy out, we’ll deal with that.”

READ NEXT: Rodrygo reaches decision on joining Arsenal from Real Madrid in January