Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford, who has been offered to Real Madrid

Manchester United have received a response from Real Madrid after offering Los Blancos the chance to sign Marcus Rashford, according to a Spanish report, as TEAMtalk reveals the club that the forward dreams of joining.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, and both are determined to bounce back from a disappointing season. While Los Blancos could not win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey in the 2024/25 campaign, Man Utd ended up 15th in the Premier League table and lost the final of the Europa League to Tottenham Hotspur.

Both Man Utd and Madrid have been active this summer, with the former signing Matheus Cunha from Wolves and the latter securing the services of Dean Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Franco Mastantuono.

Madrid also got in a new manager at the end of last season, with former Los Blancos and Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso replacing the great Carlo Ancelotti.

Alonso is looking for a striker who can play the role of Joselu and has been offered a number of marksmen, including Sporting CP star Viktor Gyokeres.

Defensa Central has reported that Man Utd have now approached Madrid and have offered them the chance to sign Rashford.

Barcelona are among the clubs interested in Rashford, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Aston Villa from Man Utd.

However, Man Utd do not think that Barcelona will be able to cough up the £40million transfer fee that they want ‘in a timely manner’.

‘Manchester United have approached Real Madrid to offer Marcus Rashford’, claims the report in the Real Madrid-centric news outlet.

Defensa Central has also revealed Madrid’s response to the prospect of having the 27-year-old England international forward in their squad for the 2025/25 campaign.

Madrid do not think that Rashford fits the profile of the striker that Alonso wants to sign, with the Spanish and European giants not willing to pay the £40million transfer fee for the Man Utd forward either.

Marcus Rashford dreams of Barcelona move – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has consistently reported that Rashford’s dream is to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window, and that stance has not changed.

Barcelona were keen on a January deal for the forward before he joined Villa on loan for the rest of the season.

However, with Barcelona pressing ahead with their plans to sign Nico Williams from Athletic Bilbao in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk that Rashford’s dream of moving to the Spanish champions is in jeopardy.

TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham are also interested in Rashford, but the £325,000-a-week English forward is reluctant to join a club in London and is prioritising a move abroad.

Italian clubs Napoli, AC Milan and Como have also explored the possibility of a deal for Rashford.

