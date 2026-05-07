Just days after it emerged that Manchester United want to bring Aurelien Tchouameni to Old Trafford as a replacement for Casemiro, the Real Madrid midfielder has been involved in a training ground fight with one of his teammates, according to the Spanish media.

On April 20, The Telegraph reported that Man Utd have placed Tchouameni on their ‘shortlist’ of midfielders to replace Casemiro.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, are already looking at signing a potential replacement.

Tchouameni is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world, and Man Utd believe that the France international would be a suitable replacement for Casemiro.

Amid speculation on the 26-year-old’s future at Estadio Bernabeu, Marca has revealed that Tchouameni was involved in a training ground bust-up with his Madrid team-mate Federico Valverde.

‘Brutal row in Real Madrid training: Valverde and Tchouameni almost come to blows’, reads the headline in the report, which was published on Wednesday evening.

The report stated: ‘Tensions at Real Madrid are reaching a critical point in this final stretch of the season.

‘And the toxic atmosphere within the team was evident in today’s training session.

‘According to MARCA, Valverde and Tchouaméni nearly came to blows after a heated argument, reflecting the internal breakdown currently plaguing the Real Madrid dressing room.

‘It all started with a play, a foul that sparked one of the most heated exchanges ever seen at Valdebebas.

‘The two players confronted each other, pushed one another, and had a heated argument that continued in the locker room.

‘A very unpleasant incident that spread like wildfire through Valdebebas.’

Madrid are staring at yet another season without a major trophy, with current manager Alvaro Arbeloa unlikely to be kept in his role for the 2026/27 campaign.

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Real Madrid want Aurelien Tchouameni to stay – sources

We can confirm that Man Utd are indeed interested in signing Tchouameni from Madrid in the summer transfer window.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd and Liverpool are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Tchouameni.

Sources have told us that both the Premier League clubs have made contact with the Frenchman’s representatives.

However, we understand that Madrid have no plans whatsoever to sell Tchouameni in the summer transfer window.

Madrid are planning to hold talks with the Frenchman over a new contract.

Tchouameni himself has no desire to leave Estadio Bernabeu.

This latest incident will shed some doubts on Tchouameni’s situation, but such things are commonplace in a high-pressure environment.

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