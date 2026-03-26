Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Real Madrid want to sign Man Utd star Casemiro – ‘One last dance’

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, who is a former Real Madrid star

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Real Madrid want to sign Manchester United star Casemiro, as the midfielder prepares to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Casemiro announced in January 2026 that he would leave Old Trafford in the summer, with his four-year deal at the club coming to an end.

Sources have intimated to TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd interim-manager Michael Carrick has privately told the club’s co-owners, INEOS, about Casemiro’s importance.

During Man Utd’s win against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League earlier this month, fans chanted for Casemiro to stay for another season.

However, it does not look very likely that Casemiro will make a U-turn on his decision to leave Man Utd.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that clubs in the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer have been in touch with Casemiro.

Romano, however, has moved to dismiss claims that Real Madrid have been in touch with the Brazil international midfielder.

It is well-documented that Madrid need a midfielder, and Casemiro is a Los Blancos legend, having left for Old Trafford in 2022.

During his time at Madrid, Casemiro established himself as the best defensive midfielder in the world and won LaLiga thrice, the Copa del Rey once, and the Champions League on five occasions.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “There are MLS clubs really interested.

“I am told also European and Saudi clubs are calling Casemiro.

“From Saudi, it was last summer and few years ago.

“From Saudi, there is always interest in Casemiro. From MLS, it’s fresh interest.

“From Europe, there are clubs calling, but the salary of Casemiro could be an issue for several European clubs.

“Real Madrid return, someone asking me.

“Yes, Real Madrid need a midfielder. Why not sign Casemiro? One last dance.

“I am not aware of any contact, so let’s see what’s going to happen, but for sure, Casemiro is still expected to leave Manchester United on a free, despite fantastic performances, despite being a crucial player, in this case for Michael Carrick, in this run for the Champions League.”

Latest Man Utd and Real Madrid transfer news

Meanwhile, Liverpool have stepped aside to allow Man Utd to make a move for a speed demon and bring him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd, though, are facing the prospect of a Liverpool hijack for a winger the Reds want to sign as Mohamed Salah’s successor.

Antonio Rudiger is said to have made a decision on his future at Real Madrid, amid interest from Liverpool and Man Utd.

And finally, Trent Alexander-Arnold will be worried to learn that the world’s best right-back is ready to move to Real Madrid.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.