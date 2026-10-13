JJ Gabriel: Man Utd react after learning Real Madrid confident of signing teenage prodigy

Manchester United have given up on convincing JJ Gabriel to stay at Old Trafford, as Real Madrid close in on a deal for the teenager, according to a report.

Gabriel told Man Utd back in September that he wanted to leave with immediate effect.

The attacking player sent in a formal request to Man Utd to have his registration cancelled.

Man Utd have refused to do so and have offered him an official scholarship contract.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported back on August 13 that Real Madrid and Barcelona are keen on snapping up Gabriel.

With Gabriel turning 16 earlier this month and having an Irish passport, a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona is possible.

Real Madrid or Barcelona would have to pay Man Utd just £350,000 in compensation fee for Gabriel.

There have been reports in the Spanish media that Real Madrid are growing in confidence that they will be able to sign Gabriel.

The Daily Mail has now backed claims from AS and Sport that the Bernabeu is likely to be Gabriel’s next destination.

The British publication has also reported that Man Utd have now given up on convincing Gabriel to make a U-turn after realising that Madrid are growing in confidence.

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Man Utd think JJ Gabriel exit ‘inevitable’

The report stated: ‘The noise around the future of JJ Gabriel has quietened down, but sources in Spain have told Confidential that Real Madrid are growing more confident they will win the race to sign the 16-year-old wonderkid.

‘Gabriel is not expected to play for United again after turning down scholarship forms and asking for his registration to be ripped up, with the Under 21s back in action on Friday.

‘While he continues his own training schedule away from Carrington, Madrid are increasingly hopeful they will beat rivals Barcelona to Gabriel’s signature.

‘Although Barca have publicly dismissed the idea of signing him, privately they are believed to have shown much more willingness to join the race.

‘United are willing to take legal action against another club or any unlicensed agents if it transpires that something untoward was behind Gabriel’s decision to turn down scholarship forms and play elsewhere.

‘While some felt a U-turn was possible, many of those individuals now believe a move to Spain is inevitable in the weeks between now and the end of the year.’

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