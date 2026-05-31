Manchester United will be disappointed in their quest to bring Vinicius Junior to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez sharing his stance on selling the Brazilian superstar, while also giving his opinion on Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius Junior is out of contract at Real Madrid in the summer of 2027, with Man Utd among the clubs keeping tabs on the Brazil international winger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on April 5 that intermediaries have made contact with Man Utd over a potential deal for Vinicius Junior in the summer of 2026.

Sources have told us that, along with Man Utd, there has been ‘contact made’ with Arsenal, Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea, too, regarding Vinicius Junior.

We also understand that Man City are ‘serious contenders’ to sign Vinicius Junior this summer.

Madrid president Florentino Perez has said that if Vinicius Junior wants to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2027, then the Brazilian is free to do so.

However, Los Blancos will not sell the 25-year-old forward this summer.

Perez told El Pais when asked about Vinicius Junior’s contract: “There’s time. I’d love for him to stay forever.

“He’s won us the last two Champions Leagues, and he’s very much identified with the club.

“Do you know who doesn’t like him? Those who aren’t Real Madrid fans.”

When asked about a section of the Madrid fans at Estadio Bernabeu booing Vinicius Junior this season, Perez said: “Some people are mistaken.

“They read certain newspapers and they put them in a certain situation…

“Vinicius is a star and I’d be delighted to have him always there.”

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Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior can play together for Real Madrid

Perez was also asked what else is needed for Vinicius Junior to sign a new contract.

The Madrid supremo responded: “Nothing is needed. They say he asks for a lot of money, but it’s a lie.”

Perez was further pressed on whether it is his priority to renew Vinicius Junior’s contract before January 2027.

The Madrid president said: “If he doesn’t want to be at Real Madrid and wants to sign with another club, he’s free to do so.

“I’m not going to force him into anything. Money won’t be the most important thing. It never has been.”

Much has been made about Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe not being compatible on the pitch.

Perez has dismissed those suggestions and said: “That’s nonsense. They’re the two best in the world.

“Vinicius has won us two Champions Leagues. But we shouldn’t get carried away.

“This idea that you can win a Champions League every year is ridiculous; winning six in 10 years is something no one has ever done.”

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