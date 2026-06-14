Manchester United have received a massive boost in their quest to bring Mateus Fernandes to Old Trafford, with a report claiming that Real Madrid will not pay £80million for the West Ham United midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported back on May 14 that Man Utd have had talks with the agents of Fernandes.

We exclusively reported at the time that Fernandes himself was ‘extremely keen’ on leaving West Ham for Man Utd.

Man Utd, who have already struck a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson Silva, will play in the Champions League next season under manager Michael Carrick.

Real Madrid have since shown interest in Fernandes, with new manager Jose Mourinho personally keen on bringing his Portuguese compatriot to Estadio Bernabeu.

Sources have told us that West Ham want £80m for Fernandes and will reject Man Utd’s opening bid, which will be lower than the asking price.

The Hammers will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League, but the London club will still not sell Fernandes on the cheap.

Fraser Fletcher reported on June 12 that Man Utd are ‘confident of rapidly closing out the signing’ of Fernandes, despite knowing that their initial offer will be rejected.

Fletcher reported: “However, that does not mean negotiations will be shut down and, on the contrary, United’s opening offer will instead signal what is expected to be extensive negotiations between the clubs as they look to settle on a fee.

“Those formal talks will demonstrate United’s intent to not only do a deal, but also will represent a proactive step by the Red Devils to beat a growing number of suitors who are keen on the player too.

“Significantly for United, sources believe a deal will be done, and there is a growing confidence that Fernandes will become summer signing number two at Old Trafford.”

For any club, interest from Real Madrid in any of their targets is always a concern, but Man Utd can heave a huge sigh of relief.

According to El Debate, while Madrid are monitoring Fernandes and would love to sign him for Mourinho, Los Blancos will not pay the £80m transfer fee that the Hammers are demanding.

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Real Madrid will NOT pay £80m for Mateus Fernandes

The report in the Spanish publication has stated: ‘The Portuguese manager is also requesting the signing of young Mateus Fernandes.

‘The problem is that his price tag is currently a major obstacle.

‘West Ham are asking for €93 million (£80m, $107.6m), and Real Madrid will never reach that figure.

‘The big English clubs will always pay more, and only a firm stance from the young Portuguese manager would allow him to arrive at the Bernabeu.

‘Maintaining that position isn’t easy, because West Ham have been relegated to the Championship and need money.

‘It’s not impossible, but it’s complicated.’

Fernandes joined West Ham from Southampton in the summer of 2025.

The 21-year-old Portugal international midfielder is under contract at the Hammers until 2030.

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