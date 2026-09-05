Real Madrid midfielder who REJECTED Man Utd ‘suffers from a recurring problem’ – ‘costly errors’

Manchester United wanted to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window, but the Real Madrid midfielder’s latest performance will make the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, wonder if they dodged a bullet.

Back on May 15, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Man Utd were keen on a 2026 summer deal for Camavinga.

We reported at the time that Real Madrid were open to offloading Camavinga in the summer transfer window.

On July 15, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reported that Man Utd had spoken internally about a deal for Camavinga.

Later that month, Romano claimed that Camavinga had decided to stay at Madrid and not move to Man Utd.

Eduardo Camavinga turned down Man Utd

Romano said about Man Utd, Camavinga and Madrid on his YouTube channel: “Guys, what happened is the following.

“Manchester United had conversations with the agents of Camavinga to understand the situation of the player, and they did the same with Manu Kone a few days, weeks ago.

“So, Man Utd are still looking for a defensive midfielder.

“But, as I always told you on Camavinga, the only way to get Camavinga, whether it’s Man Utd or any other club, is to get a green light from the player.

“And, at the moment, the message coming from Camavinga, and it’s the same, May, June, July, is that Camavinga wants to work under Jose Mourinho and then try to stay at Real Madrid, try to revive his career at Real Madrid.

“So, Camavinga doesn’t want to leave Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to stay.

“Then, if from now to the end of the window, at some point, Real Madrid will talk to Camavinga, Mourinho will talk to Camavinga, maybe Camavinga will talk to them, we will see, I don’t know.

“If at some point, something changes and Camavinga opens doors to an exit, for sure, Premier League is a very likely destination, but, at the moment, the decision of Camavinga remains to stay at Real Madrid.

“Camavinga wants to continue at Real Madrid and wants to play for Real Madrid next season.

“Then again, we will see what happens from now to the end of the summer.

“At the moment, this is the position.

“So, we have to wait and see what’s going to happen there.”

In the end, Camavinga stayed at Madrid, while Man Utd signed midfielders Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos from Brighton and Hove Albion, Aston Villa and Chelsea, respectively.

Camavinga has made two starts and two substitute appearances for Madrid so far this season.

The France international midfielder’s latest outing for Jose Mourinho’s side came against Real Betis at Estadio La Cartuja de Sevilla on Friday evening.

Madrid lost the game 1-0, with Mourinho’s three-game winning start to his second spell as Los Blancos manager coming to an end.

Camavinga started alongside Federico Valverde in central midfield in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

The French star played for 64 minutes, during which time he did not make a single tackle, committed two fouls, and had a passing accuracy of 97.6%.

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Real Madrid media slams Eduardo Camavinga

The Real Madrid media was hugely critical of the 23-year-old’s performance, with both Marca and AS noting the deficiencies in his game.

AS gave Camavinga 6 out of 10 in its Player Ratings and noted: ‘He was generally decent, but he suffers from a recurring problem that has developed over the years: lapses in concentration that can be costly.

‘A tackle that goes too far, an unorthodox error that leads to a counter-attack.

‘He doesn’t make mistakes constantly, but he tends toward costly errors.

‘In summary, a good game.

‘But not the game-changer that’s expected of him; not by a long shot. Rating: 6.’

Marca gave Camavinga 5 out of 10 for his first-half performance and noted: ‘FIRST HALF: A mixed bag.

‘He provided balance to the team and was attentive and aggressive in his defensive support.

‘On the other hand, he was imprecise, unreliable on the ball, and struggled to add purpose and speed to his passing.

‘He had trouble playing the ball out from the back under pressure from Betis.’

The Real Madrid-leaning publication marked Camavinga’s overall performance 5 out of 10 and observed: ‘SECOND HALF: He receives a yellow card for a foul on Marc Roca and Mou doesn’t wait long to substitute him.

‘Solid defensively but lacking clarity and reliability in his organisation.’

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