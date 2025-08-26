Real Madrid are weighing up a loan bid for an unhappy Manchester United star who’s been marginalised by Ruben Amorim, according to a report.

The transfer headlines around Old Trafford over the past 36 hours have been dominated by the surprise name of Kobbie Mainoo. After bursting on to the scene in the first half of 2024, Mainoo looked a shoo-in to feature in Man Utd’s midfield for the next decade and beyond. However, the arrival of Ruben Amorim has stifled Mainoo’s progression.

The midfielder has been an unused substitute in each of United’s two league matches this season. Speaking after the 1-1 draw with Fulham on Sunday, Amorim stated Mainoo is in direct competition with Bruno Fernandes for minutes on the pitch.

Given Fernandes is the captain, arguably United’s best player and nearly always completes the full 90 minutes, the outlook is bleak for Mainoo.

Accordingly, talkSPORT led the way when revealing Mainoo would consider leaving Man Utd if the club received a suitable offer in the final week of the window.

That was followed by David Ornstein confirming Mainoo is open to a departure, while the Guardian took it a step further, declaring the midfielder ‘wants’ out.

Fabrizio Romano weighed in on the situation, claiming that as of Tuesday afternoon, no club were in active discussions to sign Mainoo. But according to the latest from the Daily Mail, that could soon change.

They exclusively brought news of Real Madrid weighing up a loan approach for England international Mainoo. Atletico Madrid too are sniffing around a deal, but it would be difficult to turn Real Madrid down if they did act on their interest.

The report read: ‘Both Madrid giants and a host of Premier League clubs including are monitoring the situation with Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

‘Daily Mail Sport understands that Real Madrid and Atletico are keeping tabs on the England international, who is struggling for game time under Ruben Amorim.

‘Sources have disclosed that a season-long loan move could be of interest to those in the Spanish capital, with the transfer window due to close on Monday.’

Mainoo favours move abroad, but Man Utd ‘unlikely’ to say yes

A prior report from the Guardian way back in March stated Mainoo heavily favours a move abroad if he were to leave Man Utd.

A move to Real Madrid would see Mainoo link up with fellow England teammates, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jude Bellingham. It would also provide Mainoo with the chance to play in the Champions League.

However, the obvious question to ask at this point is would Man Utd really sanction a loan exit at a time when they already look short in central midfield?

The Mail noted is it ‘unlikely’ Man Utd would agree to a loan exit for Mainoo who at present, they’re ‘not actively looking to sell.’

Mainoo’s existing contract at Old Trafford runs until 2027 and the club hold an option for an extra year. As such, United are not under any immediate pressure to find a buyer for Mainoo, even though efforts to extend his contract have not borne fruit so far.

Latest Man Utd transfer news – Agreement in priniciple

🔴⚫️ Man Utd breakthrough after ‘agreement in principle’ struck for £86m star’s transfer

🔴⚫️ Rasmus Hojlund exit ‘almost agreed’ as Fabrizio Romano confirms conditions that’ll turn loan permanent

🔴⚫️ Fulham plotting incredible raid on Man Utd, with Arsenal forward also eyed in three-signing blitz – sources