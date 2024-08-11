Manchester United face a battle to retain the services of Diogo Dalot, with Real Madrid considering a shock move for the Portuguese defender, according to reports.

The Red Devils are on the verge of signing Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich for £17.2m, who will compete with Dalot for a spot at right-back this season.

Centre-back Matthijs de Ligt will follow his Bayern teammate to Old Trafford and the double signing is expected to be announced early next week.

Dalot, 25, is a vital cog in Erik ten Hag’s squad and was awarded the Players’ Player of the Year Award for the 2023/24 campaign.

He made 50 appearances across all competitions for Man Utd last term, scoring three goals and making five assists in the process.

Dalot also played the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s Community Shield and found the back of the net in the shootout, which the Red Devils lost 7-6 to Manchester City.

Dalot’s natural position is as a right-back but was also deployed as a left-back on multiple occasions – another reason why he’s so important to the squad.

Real Madrid plot move for Man Utd star

According to GIVEMESPORT, Real Madrid have made Dalot a top target for the summer of 2025 as they look to bring in a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal.

Carvajal, 32, remains a key player for Los Blancos and is likely to sign a contract extension – but is past his peak and Carlo Ancelotti is planning for the future.

Ancelotti is reportedly a big admirer of Dalot and therefore, Man Utd face a ‘huge battle’ to keep hold of him.

Real Madrid are said to be confident that they’ll be able to turn Dalot’s head but Man Utd won’t allow him to leave on the cheap.

He is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028 and therefore the Red Devils hold all the power in negotiations.

Dalot is expected to start in Man Utd’s Premier League opener against Fulham on Friday but Mazraoui will hope to force his way into the team.

Man Utd remain keen to sell players before the transfer window slams shut. Antony, Casemiro, Scott McTominay and Jadon Sancho have all been made available for transfer.

Dan Ashworth is keen on signing another new centre-forward if he’s able to sell some players in the coming weeks and Brighton’s Evan Ferguson has emerged as a potential target.