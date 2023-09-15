Real Madrid plotting Man Utd raid for Ten Hag disciple that could cripple them completely

Real Madrid are reportedly ‘keeping an eye on’ the development of Alejandro Garnacho, and striking soon could have a devastating impact on Manchester United.

United currently have eight senior forwards to choose from in the squad. However, in that group are Jadon Sancho, Antony and Amad Diallo.

Sancho is currently away from the side due to a feud with manager Erik ten Hag, who suggested he wasn’t training hard enough to be picked for United’s last game.

Antony has taken a leave of absence amid allegations of abuse, and Diallo is injured. As such, United only actually have five forwards, two of which – Facundo Pellistri and Garnacho – are 21 or under.

What’s more, Rasmus Hojlund has just come back from injury, and Anthony Martial is never far away from a spell on the sidelines, so it’ll be quite a nervy period for Ten Hag.

As such, losing any of those options could be devastating.

They might be in danger of doing that soon, though, depending on how things pan out.

Real Madrid plot damaging Garnacho raid

Indeed, Fichajes reports Real Madrid are ‘keeping an eye on the development’ of Garnacho. They’re not likely to be doing that with no end goal, and will surely look to strike if he performs this season.

He’s likely to have a lot of chance to do that, with opportunities opening up due to players being away from the side.

That one of the world’s best clubs are reportedly already looking at Garnacho despite the fact he’s 19 is high praise, and that comes from the fact he’s been a useful asset in his senior career so far.

He seems to have a knack with cropping up with important goals, having scored five goals – including two winners – and provided five assists so far in his senior club career.

With more time on the pitch this season, there’s obviously chance for him to have more of an impact, and for Real to decide to come knocking.

United would obviously like to keep him tied down, but if they receive a mammoth offer for a 19-year-old, it might be hard to turn down.

For the time being, United is the best place for him to thrive, but if he shows that he’s ready to be a leading man in the attack this season, there’s no reason he couldn’t do so elsewhere.

