Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has insisted the club has absolutely no intention of selling Bruno Fernandes this summer amid claims Real Madrid were planning a club-record bid – though the coach has also delivered a Premier League title pledge which some may find slightly more difficult to swallow.

The Red Devils are in the midst of what is likely to be their worst-ever season in Premier League history, with the club currently on course for their first bottom-half finish in the top flight since 1990 and the early days of Sir Alex Ferguson. And while they can still salvage their season with victory in the Europa League, which has now become their all-or-nothing – it is evidently clear that Manchester United require major surgery on their squad this summer.

As a result, the club are ready to embark on another huge clearout with up to 11 stars set to be shown the door as Amorim tries to mould a side more than capable of bringing his preferred 3-4-2-1 formation to life.

However, United have also indicated some difficult sales will also be considered if it provides the club with the necessary funds to aid that rebuild – especially given minority shareholder Sir Jim Ratcliffe has confirmed the club will need to keep a careful watch on their spending this summer.

One man who United definitely would not want to sell is Fernandes. The 30-year-old, now club captain, is regarded by many as their greatest signing post-Fergie, having gone from strength to strength since a £47.5m move from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

However, reports this weekend claimed Real Madrid were planning a huge £90m offer – a club record fee for United – to prise Fernandes away, and with the Portuguese seen as the ideal long-term heir for Luka Modric at the Bernabeu.

Amorim, though, is having none of it and has made it clear of Fernandes’ importance to United.

“It’s not going to happen,” Amorim responded to the media when specifically asked about the interest from the Spanish giants.

Asked why he is so confident the 30-year-old will stick around, he added: “That is the challenge. I want Bruno here.

“We want to win the Premier League again, we want the best players with us.”

ICYMI 🔴⚫ Amorim brutally plots 11 player clearout as Man Utd prepare to bin off £380m worth of signings

Amorim warns Real Madrid that Bruno Fernandes stance is clear

The midfielder signed a new deal at Old Trafford over the summer, extending his commitment to the club until the summer of 2027, with the option of an extra year.

As a result, Amorim insists United will not be bullied into the sale of their star man, who now boasts an incredible 177 goal involvements (95 scored, 82 assists) in his 277 appearances so far, giving him a record of one G/A every 1.56 times he has taken the field – an excellent record for an attacking midfielder.

“He’s still so young because he plays 55 games every season.

“Between assists and goals, he’s there for 30 at least. He’s the player we want here, he’s not going anywhere.

“We are in control of the situation. I feel that he’s really happy here. He understands what we want to do.

“He’s one more supporter of Manchester United, he really feels it. Sometimes the frustration that you and everybody sees, and says: ‘it’s not a good thing for the captain’ – it’s a sign that he wants it so bad.

“This is the kind of player we want. He’s not going anywhere – because I already told him.”

Speaking last month after the player had scored a hat-trick to sink Real Sociedad in the Europa League, Amorim had also gone to great lengths to stress the player’s importance to the club.

“When we need it, he’s always there,” Amorim told the media.

“In the set-pieces, he can change position, he can bring the ball forward, he can score goals, he can make transitions, like he showed today in the last 10 minutes of the game. He can defend so it’s a perfect captain for our team, and we need to help him to win titles, because he deserves a lot.”

And also speaking last month, Ratcliffe also namechecked Fernandes as a player hugely important to their cause.

Speaking to the BBC, Ratcliffe said: “If you look at the players we are buying this summer, that we didn’t buy, we’re buying Antony, we’re buying Casemiro, we’re buying Onana, we’re buying Hojlund, we’re buying Sancho.

“These are all things from the past, whether we like it or not, we’ve inherited those things and have to sort that out. For Sancho, who now plays for Chelsea and we pay half his wages, we’re paying £17m to buy him in the summer.

“Some are not good enough and some probably are overpaid. But for us to mould the squad that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for will take time. We’ve got this period of transformation where we move from the past to the future.

“There are some great players in the squad as we know, the captain is a fabulous footballer. We definitely need Bruno, he’s a fantastic footballer.”

Man Utd transfer latest: ‘Unstoppable’ star wants to sign; Antony exit claims

One position United are desperate to strengthen this summer is attack, with four big-name targets seemingly under the microscope.

Now one of those in Viktor Gyokeres has reportedly told Amorim that he will join him at Old Trafford, though Arsenal remain a big threat to United and could look to spoil that plan.

Should they miss out, reports on Monday claimed the Red Devils are set to turn their focus towards a 6ft 7in striker giant making big waves in Serie A, after Christopher Vivell identified him as a potential target and his asking price came to light.

Meanwhile, United’s transfer kitty could also be boosted by the exit of Antony this summer after one manager waxed lyrical about the Brazilian and even suggested he now understands why the player commanded a €100m move.

And finally, United have turned their attention to a new attacking talent who’s been thriving on the wing since his move to a Serie A side in January, according to an Italian reporter.

IN-FOCUS: Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant Man Utd stats