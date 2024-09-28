Real Madrid ‘set their sights’ on stunning Man Utd raid amid uncertainty over rival deal

Real Madrid are eyeing Manchester United star Diogo Dalot as a backup target in case they fail to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool, a report has claimed.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Real Madrid have ‘set their sights’ on Dalot as they continue to look for an elite right-back who can become Dani Carvajal’s successor. The La Liga giants are known to be admirers of Alexander-Arnold but need to have other targets in mind in case he decides to stay at Anfield, and Dalot fits the bill.

The report states that Real Madrid chiefs are big fans of Man Utd’s Portuguese full-back for a number of reasons. They like the fact Dalot is experienced – he has already played over 160 games for Man Utd and 33 for AC Milan – even though he is still only 25 years old, which means he has his prime years coming up.

Madrid have also been very impressed by Dalot’s rise to becoming one of Man Utd’s ‘key players’. He won Man Utd’s players’ player of the season award last term after a string of top performances.

Los Blancos will not have to break their wage structure to sign the Portugal star, either. He only earns a reported £100,000 a week at Old Trafford currently and will not demand to be paid as much as Madrid’s biggest stars, should he make such a move.

The transfer ‘will not be simple’, though, as Man Utd view Dalot as an important part of their long-term project and will not sell him on the cheap. Madrid will therefore have to offer big money to forge a transfer agreement, which they have the finances to do.

Man Utd transfer depends on Alexander-Arnold decision

Dalot would likely be enticed by the opportunity to join Madrid, as such a move would allow him to follow in the footsteps of his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The versatile defender, who can also play as a left-back, has already played with Ronaldo for Man Utd and Portugal. He could soon be given the chance to join one of Ronaldo’s other former clubs in Madrid.

But Carlo Ancelotti’s side will only swoop for Dalot if they are unsuccessful in their pursuit of top target Alexander-Arnold.

The Englishman is currently weighing up whether to extend his contract with boyhood club Liverpool or to link up with close friend Jude Bellingham at Madrid.

Ex-Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson has backed Alexander-Arnold to try out a big new adventure in Spain. Although, Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the player’s current ‘priority’ is to pen fresh terms with Liverpool.

Either way, it seems Madrid will push to complete a big Premier League raid for a new right-back in summer 2025, with both Dalot and Alexander-Arnold on their radar.

Red Devils round-up: Ten Hag gets support, Branthwaite latest

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou has spoken out in support of counterpart Ten Hag as Man Utd prepare to host the North London side on Sunday.

Postecoglou said: “I think Erik’s in a really tough job and he’s done really well.

“He keeps mentioning he’s won two trophies and that’s not insignificant, everyone keeps telling me that’s all I have to do, but it’s not all you have to do, because when you do that there’s always more. He’s done a great job, a difficult job.”

Elsewhere, Man Utd are still keeping tabs on Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite after failing to land him in the summer, Football Insider report.

Man Utd had multiple bids for the centre-back rejected before going on to land Leny Yoro and Matthijs de Ligt instead.

But the Red Devils will monitor how Branthwaite performs this season and could launch a new proposal for his services during the winter window.

Man Utd have also been credited with interest in a classy Serie A midfielder, though he is more likely to end up at rivals Manchester City.

