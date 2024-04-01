Real Madrid star brutally rejects Man Utd as Ten Hag is set to miss out on bargain deal

A Real Madrid star has rejected the chance to join Manchester United this summer, with the Red Devils forced to consider alternative options.

With Anthony Martial set to leave Man Utd this summer, the club are keen on signing a couple of forwards to bolster their attacking options.

A number of targets are currently under consideration and it recently transpired that Real Madrid loanee Joselu is on their list of targets.

The 34-year-old striker is on loan at Real Madrid from Espanyol and he’s enjoyed a surprisingly good season. While it was first thought that Joselu only joined Real Madrid as a squad player, he’s been handed plenty of opportunities at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Across all competitions, the forward has scored 14 goals while also providing three assists. While Man Utd are seemingly keen on the veteran forward, they have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of him.

According to reports in Spain (as cited by Sport Bible), Joselu is expected to turn down any offers from Man Utd as he wants to stay at Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants do have the option to purchase the 34-year-old at the end of the season for just €1.5m and given his impressive form, this seems a real possibility.

DON’T MISS – Harry Kane to Man Utd chances rated as Ratcliffe considers seven options to replace Martial

Carlo Ancelotti wants to keep Joselu

The Real Madrid boss has been pleased with Joselu’s impact this season and he seems keen to have the 34-year-old on board for next season.

“He’s doing everything he needs to stay, playing spectacularly,” Ancelotti told reporters.

“It’s a blessing to have a striker with this quality, different, always willing. When he comes in, he helps. We are all delighted with him.”

Joselu himself has made it no secret that his desire is to sign for Real Madrid on a permanent basis. In an interview with ABC, he explained: “I hope to stay with Real Madrid on a permanent deal.

“I had a clause that if Espanyol went down, I could go out on loan. And well, Madrid had the opportunity, they thought it was convenient to be able to trigger it. And here I am.

“Well, there’s a contract, an option to buy, Madrid can buy me in the summer. There are many situations, if Espanyol do not get promoted, if they do go up. A lot of things that can happen.”

In La Liga, Joselu has scored eight goals in 28 appearances and he would be a suitable backup option to Kylian Mbappe next season.

READ MORE – Incredible Man Utd XI for 2024/25 as Ratcliffe rebuild takes full shape with several blockbuster incomings