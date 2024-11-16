Arda Guler has been told to prioritise game time by swapping Real Madrid for Manchester United in what would be a sensational transfer.

According to former Man Utd ace Louis Saha, Guler needs to consider his options as he will always struggle for a starting place while he is at Real Madrid. And this could lead the attacking midfielder to join Ruben Amorim’s project at Old Trafford.

“Manchester United have lots they could offer Arda Guler, including more playing time than he gets at Real Madrid currently,” Saha said (via the MEN).

“United need that type of playmaker who plays with freedom and it’s very difficult for young players to get that at Real Madrid especially in midfield. He could thrive at United with that opportunity.

“He needs to play to reach his potential and maybe a loan would suit him after he was so impressive at Euro 2024, he is a very clever player.

“United need someone who can provide chances to players like Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, they need a player who is capable of playing that final pass and that could be him.”

DON’T MISS: What Man Utd players have said about Ruben Amorim – ‘A fantastic coach’

Arda Guler will be a tough buy

United are among several big Premier League sides who have been linked with Guler amid speculation the 19-year-old could secure a loan move to continue his development.

The Spanish press claim Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City are all monitoring Guler’s situation, too.

Where English clubs will struggle though is signing the Turk permanently.

While Guler is not a regular starter for Madrid, the Spanish giants view him as a player with elite potential who can one day become an integral star.

So far this season, the playmaker has made 12 appearances in all competitions, though he has yet to register a goal contribution.

Guler was linked with clubs such as Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United before Madrid won the race for him in July 2023.

Los Blancos paid a reported €30million (£25m / $31.7m) to sign Guler from Fenerbahce.

READ MORE – How Man Utd could line up under Ruben Amorim: Big names dropped and three centre-backs start

Man Utd transfers: Bundesliga battle; worrying exit verdict

Meanwhile, United will face competition to sign Bayern Munich’s Leon Goretzka following a clear hint from a club chief.

Union Berlin sporting director Horst Heldt has suggested he will look to sign Goretzka amid his tough situation at Bayern.

United’s interest in the midfielder has already been confirmed by top German sources.

While Goretzka could end up arriving at Old Trafford, there is uncertainty surrounding Alejandro Garnacho.

The winger seems unhappy after refusing to celebrate his stunning goal against Leicester City. And ex-United midfielder Nicky Butt thinks Garnacho is angling for a future move to either Madrid or Barcelona.

Guler frustrated at lack of game time?