Man Utd make Real Madrid starlet an ‘objective’ with key problem in mind

Man Utd are looking to solve a defensive issue with the capture of a Real Madrid starlet, according to reports.

The Red Devils have been in a very tricky situation recently. Their 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job put at risk.

The Norwegian has since been given more time thanks to the 3-0 away victory over Tottenham. Veteran strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani came to the rescue with a goal each, before being joined by Marcus Rashford on the scoresheet.

Solskjaer will be hoping it is a result his team can build on. They face Atalanta in the Champions League in their next match.

While the first team goes through an eventful period on the pitch, plans are being made behind the scenes to sort the long-term future of the club.

That includes scouts going across Europe to discover some of the best young talent. And according to reports coming out of Spain, Man Utd officials have found a top teenage defender.

Sport Witness, citing those reports, claim that the Red Devils are hoping to land Real Madrid’s Marvel.

He is an 18-year-old centre-back impressing for Madrid’s reserve team this season. He recently played 90 minutes as the side held Barcelona B to a 0-0 draw.

Marvel has represented Spain U19s on two occasions and looks set to break into the senior squad in a few years’ time. It’s no wonder that Man Utd are admiring his abilities.

Sport Witness write that the club want to pull off a raid. They are hoping to prize Marvel away from Spain with the offer of a big-money contract.

Such a deal would help to sort out the long-term future of their defence. Players such as Harry Maguire, Raphael Varane and Phil Jones aren’t exactly getting any younger.

However, the move is seen as a ‘complicated’ operation. Madrid are aware of Marvel’s potential and don’t want him to leave for a cut-price fee. They are also preparing to promote him to the first team in the near future.

It looks like Man Utd have a task on their hands to sign such a talent from Madrid’s clutches.

Jamie Carragher: Man Utd debunked pressing myth

Meanwhile, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher reacted to Man Utd’s win over Spurs on Monday Night Football.

He said: “There was talk that Manchester United cannot press high, that they don’t have the players to do it. I don’t necessarily agree with that; a team should be able to press high at times and drop off at others. That is what Manchester United did really well at Spurs.

“In the first half, before they took the lead, United were aggressive, on the front foot, and pressed high. Second half they dropped off because the goal changed the game, and they go their other two on the counter from a deeper position. But in the first half Manchester United pressed high.

“United changed the system at Spurs. You expected them to be more organised and the respond, after all, this was a team that had faced a ton of criticism. Instantly you could split the two in two; they had seven players back organised, and three attackers pushed up.

“With less than a minute on the clock you could see the reaction straight away. Edinson Cavani was outstanding, his decision to go and engage the press was aggressive and he sprinted, and it was followed up by Harry Maguire. United were on the front foot, right on top of Spurs.”

