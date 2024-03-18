Real Madrid plot stunning move for Man Utd ace with timeline set on deal; Cristiano Ronaldo repeat on the cards

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho has enjoyed an excellent season and TEAMtalk sources state that Real Madrid are interested in signing him.

The 19-year-old is considered to be one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League and has come on leaps and bounds under Erik ten Hag.

Garnacho has made 38 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season, scoring seven goals and making four assists so far.

He has now nailed down a spot in the Man Utd starting XI and is only expected to improve as he gains experience.

TEAMtalk sources say that Real Madrid have been keeping close tabs on the teenager’s performances and are keen to bring him in after being impressed with his development.

The Spanish giants are aware that a deal will be extremely difficult to negotiate with Man Utd but they are aiming to bring in Garnacho in the next two years.

Real Madrid plot move for Alejandro Garnacho

Real Madrid believe Garnacho will become one of the world’s best attacking players in the future.

The Argentina international is under contract at Old Trafford until 2028, however, and Madrid would have to put forward a huge fee for Man Utd to even consider letting him leave.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants to turn Man Utd into the best place in the world to develop top young prospects and Garnacho certainly fits into that category.

TEAMtalk sources say that Garnacho is extremely happy with Man Utd but a move to Real Madrid could be difficult to turn down should the opportunity arise.

Garnacho’s idol is Cristiano Ronaldo, who made the switch from the Red Devils to the LaLiga giants in 2009 and there is a chance that he could follow in his footsteps one day.

Other high-profile stars who have left Old Trafford for the Spanish capital over the years include David Beckham, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Javier Hernandez.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid test Man Utd’s resolve with a bid for Garnacho in the coming months.

As things stand, though, Garnacho is very happy where he is and Ratcliffe and Co have zero intention of selling him.

