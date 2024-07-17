Manchester United are pushing to secure a deal for Lille centre-back Leny Yoro but Real Madrid aren’t making things easy for them, according to reports.

As we exclusively revealed yesterday, the Red Devils have had a £52m package accepted by Lille and negotiations over a contract for the defender are underway.

TEAMtalk understands that significant progress has been made in talks over personal terms with Yoro and sources close to Man Utd believe they WILL sign him.

Sporting director Dan Ashworth is prioritising a move for Yoro over one for Bayern Munich star Matthijs de Ligt, who could now stay in Germany in a major twist.

Yoro’s dream next move, however, has always been to Real Madrid, and now they are set to make their own bid for the talented 18-year-old.

READ MORE: Man Utd reach agreement in principle to finally offload winger for cut-price fee

That’s according to reputed transfer journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who claims the Spanish giants are lining up a new offer after seeing a previous bid of €20m plus €10m in add-ons rejected by Lille.

Man Utd continue to push for a deal for Yoro but the fear is that the defender’s head could be turned by the renewed interest from his dream club.

Dan Ashworth has his work cut out

Man Utd have already had a bid accepted by Lille, so they will continue to try and convince Yoro to sign a contract with them.

Whether or not Madrid will match the Red Devils’ bid remains to be seen, but previous reports have suggested they’re not willing to go as high as £52m.

A new centre-back has always been a priority for Man Utd this summer, with their three main targets being Yoro, De Ligt and Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite.

After having two bids rejected for Branthwaite they turned their attention to De Ligt, but are now focusing on Yoro instead despite the deal for the Dutchman being close to completion.

The Lille teenager is widely considered to be one of the most exciting prospects in Europe and Ashworth views him as the perfect long-term replacement for Raphael Varane.

But with the futures of Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire at Old Trafford still unclear at this stage, the Red Devils may opt to sign two new centre-backs this summer.

DON’T MISS: Every manager linked with replacing Gareth Southgate as England boss after favourite emerges

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that their interest in Branthwaite remains but whether they make another bid for him depends on player sales.

Everton are standing firm on their valuation of over £70m and Man Utd could put the funds generated from the £27m sale of Mason Greenwood to Marseille towards a third offer for Branthwaite.

For now though, their full focus is on beating Madrid to Yoro’s signature.