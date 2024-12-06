Real Madrid are expected to try their luck with a £45million (€54.3m / $57.4m) bid for Diogo Dalot even though Ruben Amorim views the star as a key member of his Manchester United squad, it has been claimed.

According to the latest reports, Man Utd ‘insist Dalot is not for sale’, but ‘sources close to Real Madrid‘ believe an offer worth £45m might get the Old Trafford hierarchy to consider his departure. Such a transfer would anger new United boss Amorim, who has told club chiefs such as Omar Berrada and Dan Ashworth that he wants time to analyse his players so he can plan for the future.

Amorim views Dalot as an important player for United’s future as the full-back is 25 and still has his prime years ahead of him.

The fact Dalot can cover at left wing-back – where Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia have both had long injury absences – is of ‘appeal’ to Amorim.

But the report, which comes from GiveMeSport, predicts that Madrid will swoop for Dalot at the end of the season.

Madrid hold long-term interest in the Portugal international and particularly like his ‘leadership and versatility’.

Barcelona have also been linked with Dalot, but the report adds that Madrid ‘don’t fear’ their La Liga rivals ‘entering the race’ for the player’s signature.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd see Serie A transfer links deflated by rivals as Amorim links to Napoli goalkeeper clarified

Dalot among several stars on Madrid shortlist

This update comes after TEAMtalk revealed the four players Madrid are considering as right-back alternatives to Trent Alexander-Arnold on Thursday. They are Dalot, Tottenham ace Pedro Porro, Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen and Rayo Vallecano right-back Andrei Ratiu.

Alexander-Arnold remains Madrid’s top target amid uncertainty over whether he will extend his contract at Liverpool.

But with the Reds willing to offer him a bumper new deal, Madrid have begun scouring the market for backup options.

Dalot is in their sights even though his United contract runs until June 2028.

Both Amorim and United’s fans would be left angry if the club sold Dalot to Madrid for £45m.

That represents a low price for a top Premier League performer in the current market.

READ MORE: Amorim obsessed with 19y/o Man Utd star he adored even before joining

Man Utd transfers: Update on striker hunt; target to head elsewhere

Meanwhile, United have reportedly decided to delay the capture of Viktor Gyokeres in order to secure a discount on him.

As per the latest from the Portuguese press, it is ‘unlikely’ Gyokeres will join United or any other major club in January.

Sporting CP will hold out for the striker’s full €100m (£82.9m / $105.8m) release clause this winter. Come the summer, though, United can land him for a reduced price of €70m (£58m / $74m).

Amorim and United are also keen on Alphonso Davies, who has flirted with a Bayern Munich exit as his contract expires in June.

But the Red Devils look set to be disappointed. German journalist Florian Plettenberg states that talks between Davies and Bayern have ramped up of late.

The left-back is now more likely to pen a new long-term contract with Bayern, snubbing interest from both United and Madrid.

Who joined United first?