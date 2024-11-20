Verdicts have been provided on both Casemiro and Scott McTominay

Real Madrid have been urged to look into a deal for their former player Casemiro in what would be a shock transfer, while Manchester United are struggling to get over the summer departure of Scott McTominay.

Casemiro was heavily linked with a move away from Man Utd over the summer after a string of poor performances during the 2023-24 campaign. Erik ten Hag and United opted to keep Casemiro around, despite Manuel Ugarte arriving as his long-term replacement from Paris Saint-Germain.

Casemiro has outlasted Ten Hag, who was sacked on October 28 and has since been replaced by Ruben Amorim.

The midfielder has registered three goals and played in 16 matches across all competitions for United so far this term.

It remains to be seen whether Casemiro will play an important role under Amorim or be left on the bench.

Real Madrid are having their own problems in midfield following the retirement of club icon Toni Kroos.

Spanish journalist Tomas Roncero, who is the editor of AS and also appears on the likes of Cadena SER and El Chiringuito, has now suggested a mind-boggling move.

He has recommended Madrid look into re-signing Casemiro, despite the Brazilian’s struggles at Old Trafford.

After labelling Ten Hag a ‘disastrous coach’ and claiming Casemiro ‘has a white heart’ (for Madrid), Roncero added: “So let me daydream and tell you what I dreamed about. With Casemiro, we would definitely have had a brutal second half of the season. With him, everyone played better next to him. For [Luka] Modric, [Jude] Bellingham or [Federico] Valverde, he would be a relief…”

Casemiro is a hero at the Bernabeu, having played a key role in Madrid winning a host of silverware such as five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles during a seven-year spell.

Despite this, it would be a major surprise if Madrid went back in for Casemiro. He is now 32 years of age and looks to be winding down his career at the top level ahead of a move to either MLS or Saudi Arabia.

Casemiro cost United an initial £60m – potentially rising to £70m – when joining from Madrid in August 2022.

DON’T MISS – How Man Utd could line up under Ruben Amorim: Big names dropped and three centre-backs start

Man Utd made big summer mistake

While Casemiro stayed at United during the last transfer window, fellow midfielder McTominay moved on.

To ease their financial issues, United sold their academy graduate to Napoli for €30m (£25m / $31.6m).

McTominay has shocked fans in Italy by immediately establishing himself as one of Napoli’s top performers.

Former Napoli, Chelsea and Italy ace Gianfranco Zola has now praised the Serie A club for signing McTominay and questioned United’s decision to let him leave.

“One of the best signings of last summer,” he said of the Scotland international.

“Here, in England, they can’t understand how United let him go. They struggle to understand it, perhaps it’s a choice due to Financial Fair Play. It hasn’t been digested very well.”

Zola is the latest observer to question United’s methods in the transfer market. In recent months they have been criticised for the signings of players such as Antony and Joshua Zirkzee.

Earlier this month, United cult hero Federico Macheda admitted he was ‘surprised’ when the Red Devils sanctioned McTominay’s sale.

READ MORE – Ruben Amorim in-tray: Seven key issues for new Man Utd head coach to address

Man Utd transfers: Winger to cost big money; Mourinho wants star

Meanwhile, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that agent Jorge Mendes is actively trying to secure a transfer for United-linked winger Geovany Quenda.

United are tracking the Sporting CP right winger, leading to comparisons with the deal that took Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford for the first time in 2003.

But Sporting have tied Quenda down to a long-term contract and will hold out for his £84m release clause before letting him go.

Christian Eriksen’s future looks increasingly likely to be away from United as his contract winds down.

Reports in Turkey state that Fenerbahce are rivalling Galatasaray and Ajax for the experienced midfielder.

Jose Mourinho is interested in reuniting with Eriksen at Fenerbahce, after already signing another former United midfielder in Sofyan Amrabat.