Fabrizio Romano reveals whether Real Madrid will sell Eduardo Camavinga to Man Utd

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Manchester United will be able to bring Eduardo Camavinga to Old Trafford as a replacement for Casemiro, with the transfer guru disclosing Real Madrid’s stance on the midfielder.

Casemiro will leave Man Utd at the end of the season, and the Premier League club’s co-owners, INEOS, are already looking at a potential replacement for the former Real Madrid midfielder.

Man Utd had always planned to revamp their midfield in the summer of 2026, with TEAMtalk long reporting of the Red Devils’ interest in the likes of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

There has been speculation in the Spanish press recently that Man Utd have taken a shine to Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, too.

The Red Devils are said to believe that Camavinga would be a great replacement for Casemiro.

The speculative report even claimed that Real Madrid would be ‘willing’ to sell the France international midfielder to Man Utd for €75million (£65.5m, $88.4m).

Reports in the Spanish media often tend to be very speculative, and that appears to be so in this case.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Madrid have no plans to sell the 23-year-old France international midfielder, who is also able to operate as a left-back as well.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I also saw someone saying Camavinga would be the perfect replacement for Casemiro.

“Yes, but these are fantastic players and Real Madrid, I don’t think they have any intention to change their plans in midfield.

“They have eventually to add the player in midfield at Real Madrid, not to let the player go.

“So, at this stage, this is the reality, then still long time before the summer.

“If something happens with Tchouameni, with Camavinga, and I think also with Real Madrid, incomings in midfield, we will, for sure, let you know.”

