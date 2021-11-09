Manchester United appear likely to stick by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the time being at least after a report detailed the exact reasons why the axe had not yet fallen on the struggling Norwegian.

The Red Devils head into the latest international break at a major crossroads. Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City might not have been as big a scoreline as Liverpool inflicted, but the gulf in class was plain to see. And having signed three world-class stars over the summer, expectations have been hugely raised at Old Trafford.

With one win in six leaving their Premier League hopes looking fragile, they have also been dumped out the League Cup. And but for Cristiano Ronaldo’s heroics, they would also be in a hole in the Champions League group stage.

Realistically, the Champions League – despite nagging doubts over their quality – or the FA Cup remains their most likely trophy avenues.

It all makes for grim reading for Solskjaer – and it gets worse….!

And it all comes against the backdrop of Ronaldo reportedly questioning Solskjaer and left worrying about how far the club has fallen.

They state the Portuguese hitman was ‘well aware’ that ‘times had changed’ since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. However, he is reportedly ‘shocked at just how far standards have slipped.’

Ronaldo’s frustrations have been there for all to see in recent weeks. He was booked for kicking out at Curtis Jones against Liverpool. Ronaldo also received another caution versus City when lunging at Kevin de Bruyne in the game’s dying embers.

But per the report, Ronaldo is not alone in his dismay. The article insists several members of the playing squad are unhappy with Solskjaer’s perceived favouritism to certain players.

Add into the mix the pundits who are questioning Solskjaer’s tactics. And you know it’s not looking good for you when a close friend in Roy Keane admits the Norwegian is “running out of time”.

In all synopses, Solskjaer should now be out of a job and United seeking a new manager.

However, a report has detailed exactly why the Glazers are yet to wield the axe.

And the main reason emerging is that the club have no clear choices of who they want to step in.

The likes of Antonio Conte and Zinedine Zidane have both been discussed as candidates. Conte proved a divisive figure among the board when his name recently came up for discussion. Indeed, a unanimous verdict on his appointment at boardroom level could not be reached. That option is now off the agenda anyway with Conte having gone to Tottenham.

Zidane would have been an option they considered but he is seemingly not interested in the prospective hotseat, with another job in his sights.

However, as per United in Focus, the Glazers, however, are reportedly keen on one of Mauricio Pochettino or Erik Ten Hag.

Both men, though, remain in high-profile jobs with PSG and Ajax and would not leave at the present time.

So instead, United chiefs seem willing instead to wait until the end of the season. And it’s stated they feel they would have a better chance of luring either once the current season has concluded.

Furthermore, ‘top choice’ Pochettino could even find himself under pressure at PSG were they to fail to win the Champions League.

Lack of Plan B for United over Solskjaer sack

Indeed, the lack of a Plan B at Old Trafford is seen as the main reason why Solskjaer is likely to continue.

The Glazers always planned to give the Norwegian until the end of this season before considering a change.

Furthermore, it’s not just the lack of availability of their top picks out there halting Solskjaer’s axe.

Even if they were to call time on Solskjaer, the club also lacks an obvious, temporary, replacement.

And nobody on Solskjaer’s coaching staff could step into the role on an interim basis.

Mike Phelan is too closely tied in to Solskjaer to make any impact on the players.

Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna could perhaps offer fresh insight, but neither hold any experience at senior management level.

There are also no obvious caretaker coaches beyond that trio already at the club. And the prospect of promoting an under-qualified youth coach will not even be up for consideration.

The Glazers are also against the notion of appointing another interim manager. That’s the ‘trap’ they fell into with Solskjaer and they don’t plan to let history repeat itself.

So with both their top picks currently unavailable, it seems United will stand by Solskjaer for the time being at least.