Man Utd have sacked Dan Ashworth after just five months

Dan Ashworth has left his role as Manchester United sporting director after just five months and Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford may have had something to do with it, per reports.

The Red Devils battled to prise Ashworth away from Newcastle this past summer and paid a compensation fee of around £3million to release him from his Magpies contract.

Ashworth played a major role in all of Man Utd’s summer transfer business but journalist David Ornstein has revealed that the Red Devils have decided to move him on.

Per Ornstein’s report for The Athletic, Ashworth’s departure was agreed in a meeting with chief executive Omar Berrada following Man Utd’s 3-2 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been ‘pivotal’ to the decision in a move that’ll ‘stun staff’ at Old Trafford. The report insists the ‘final agreement to end Ashworth’s contract was mutual.’

Interestingly, Ornstein subtly hinted at another reason behind Ashworth’s departure in his piece. The journalist made a point of saying that Ashworth was quoted in Man Utd’s official announcement on Ten Hag extending his contract in July.

Furthermore, Ashworth was quoted in the announcements of each of the Red Devil’s five major signings in the summer.

However, there were ‘no words from any executives (Ashworth included) to accompany the appointment of Ruben Amorim, with [Omar] Berrada a driving force behind that appointment.’

Ashworth reported to Berrada who serves as Man Utd’s CEO. The intimation in Ornstein’s reporting is Ashworth may not have been on board with Amorim becoming Man Utd’s manager.

Ratcliffe the driving force behind Ashworth axe

The decision to part ways with Ashworth comes as a major shock as he looked set to play a major role in building a new Man Utd team.

As mentioned, he played a big role in signing the likes of Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, Matthijs De Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui and Joshua Zirkzee over the summer, for roughly £200million combined.

In a separate report, journalist Fabrizio Romano has named Ratcliffe as the driving force behind Ashworth’s departure. He said there was a ‘tense situation with Ratcliffe’ who was ‘not happy at all’ with last summer’s transfer strategy.

This is a major U-turn given how highly Ratcliffe spoke of Ashworth back in February. “Dan Ashworth is clearly one of the top sporting directors in the world,” Ratcliffe said.

“I have no doubt he is a very capable person. He is interested in Manchester United because it’s the biggest challenge at the biggest club in the world.

“It would be different at City because you’re maintaining a level. Here it’s a significant rebuilding job. He would be a very good addition.”

Man Utd will now look for another sporting director to come in soon who’ll help rebuild Amorim’s side, who currently sit in a disappointing 13th place in the Premier League table.

Man Utd round-up: Kerkez battle / Guehi linked

Meanwhile, Man Utd are seriously considering a move for Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez in January, but face competition for his signature.

Reports suggest that Real Madrid have joined the race for the 20-year-old, due to the fact they’re set to miss out on top left-back target Alphonso Davies.

Liverpool are also long-term admirers of Kerkez as could move for him this winter as Arne Slot eyes more competition for Andy Robertson.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that a bid of £40million would be required for Bournemouth to consider selling Kerkez mid-season, so it’ll be interesting to see whether Man Utd match that price tag.

In other news, the Red Devils are considering a bid for Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi next month, per reports from Spain.

Man Utd are said to be ‘willing to offer’ €40million (£33.1m/$42.2m) for the Palace centre-back, which they reportedly feel represents a ‘great market opportunity’ and they seemingly believe is a fair price.

However, the Eagles value Guehi in excess of £70million, so Man Utd will have to spend a lot more than that to sign the England international.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Newcastle also have Guehi on their radar for January, per TEAMtalk sources.

