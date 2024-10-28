Why Manchester United felt they had no choice but to sack Erik ten Hag has emerged, while a report claims club CEO, Omar Berrada, is in talks with an iconic figure to become the next permanent manager.

Man Utd sacked Ten Hag on Monday morning, bringing to an end a spell that did deliver two trophies, though largely underwhelmed.

Ruud van Nistelrooy has taken charge in an interim capacity, though the search for a permanent new manager is now under way.

But before then, the Daily Mail’s Mike Keegan has revealed why the Red Devils reached the decision they did.

Taking to X, Keegan claimed the decision to sack Ten Hag was ‘unanimous’ among United’s decision-makers.

Explaining why, Keegan wrote: “Those within Old Trafford say Ten Hag decision a difficult one but unanimous.

“No momentum, no progress. Club took into account poor start in Premier League and Europa League. Could find no excuses. Put simply, they were just not seeing improvement.”

On the subject of who could take the reins on a permanent basis, a fresh report has pointed to former Barcelona boss and legendary midfielder, Xavi.

Omar Berrada in talks with Xavi

The Mail claimed last week that Berrada had led a four-man delegation to Spain to touch base with Xavi.

A fresh update from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, claims Berrada is ‘currently’ in discussions with the 44-year-old.

Xavi appears to have emerged as Berrada’s No 1 pick, with the senior official making him ‘a concrete lead to succeed the Dutch technician.’

Adding further fuel to the fire is the fact Xavi’s wife recently posted a picture of her husband and son on social media in which their child was wearing a Man Utd shirt.

TEAMtalk has taken a deep dive into how Xavi – along with three other readily available managers – would fit at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag’s reign in numbers