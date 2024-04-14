Man Utd misery sees ‘reason why Ten Hag loses his job’ revealed amid ‘painful’ rebuking

Erik ten Hag is at risk of being sacked by Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United have been a ‘painful’ watch all season long and the failure by Erik ten Hag to get them playing exciting football for a sustained spell could be costly.

Man Utd have now gone five games without winning one within 90 minutes, their latest setback being a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth on Saturday evening. They fell behind twice, only for Bruno Fernandes to equalise both times.

It means they are seventh in the Premier League table with six games to go. They have never finished lower than where they currently are in the Premier League era.

That topic irked Ten Hag at his post-match press conference, which he stormed out of after it was put to him that he could oversee their worst top-flight placing since 1989-90.

Perhaps the pressure is getting to the Dutchman, who for months now has been at risk of the sack by Man Utd as Sir Jim Ratcliffe restructures the club.

TEAMtalk has constantly reported that Ratcliffe would like to change Man Utd’s manager in the summer and that he is interested in candidates like England’s Gareth Southgate, former Chelsea boss Graham Potter, and Bologna’s Thiago Motta.

Ten Hag seems like a dead man walking at Old Trafford and it is showing in his team’s performances.

Indeed, ESPN pundit and former Liverpool player Steve Nicol – who was once a manager himself with the likes of Notts County, Boston Bulldogs and New England Revolution – has highlighted exactly why Ten Hag will more than likely be removed from his post.

DON’T MISS – Ten Hag sack: Five left-field contenders to become next Man Utd manager analysed

Man Utd ‘stuttering all season’

“They haven’t been stuttering the last couple of performances, they’ve been stuttering all season,” Nicol explained.

“But the truth of the matter is, Ten Hag, his team hasn’t produced, I can’t think of any performance of note on football terms as far as dominating somebody from the first minute to the last minute, with some clinical, fun to watch, exciting football. I mean, that’s just not what you can say about United at all this season.

“And that’s probably going to be the reason why Ten Hag loses his job.

“You can lose football games. Sometimes you get decisions against you, sometimes you get deflections, there’s all kinds of reasons.

“But the one thing you cannot say is that United have been good to watch this season. It’s been painful.

“I’m sure, for Man Utd fans, it’s been hard to take.”

Ten Hag has a win rate of 58.49% as Man Utd manager. He led them to the Carabao Cup trophy in his debut season after moving from Ajax, and remains in with a shot of FA Cup glory this season, but any such achievement is no given and would seemingly be a mere consolation if it was to materialise.

Champions League qualification for next season is almost beyond reach for Ten Hag’s side and at this rate it’s not even a given that they will be in Europe at all in 2024/25.

Next up for Ten Hag’s troops is the FA Cup semi-final against Championship outfit Coventry City. Win that, and there could be something to look forward to again. Lose it, and the pressure on the manager would amplify even further.

READ MORE: Andre Onana reveals why he’ll never back under-pressure Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag