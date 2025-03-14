Why and how Chelsea have pipped Manchester United to the impending signing of Geovany Quenda has been revealed, while the expected transfer fee, contract length, arrival date and what position Quenda will play have also come to light.

Fabrizio Romano broke the bombshell news in the early hours of Friday morning of Chelsea snatching a stellar transfer agreement away from Man Utd. The Red Devils had been exploring a move to reunite Ruben Amorim with Sporting CP star, Geovany Quenda.

However, it’s Chelsea who ‘blitzed’ their domestic rivals, agreeing deals with both Sporting and Quenda as well as conducting a ‘secret’ medical, which the player has passed.

Following up on Romano’s breaking news, trusted reporter David Ornstein has put more meat on the bones.

Writing for The Athletic, Ornstein offered insight as to why Quenda is bound for London and not Manchester.

Per the reporter, Chelsea did not hesitate to bid an amount Sporting deemed worthy of saying yes to. The offer the Blues have seen accepted is understood to be worth somewhere between €45m-€50m / £38m-£42m.

Ornstein wrote: ‘The fee is in the region of €45-50million; not far off what Manchester United were aiming to pay when exploring a deal for Quenda in January.’

When reporting on those United efforts one-and-a-half months ago, Ornstein claimed Man Utd were seeking to forge a deal for €40m/£33.5m. Chelsea have put a bigger number on the table and have reaped the rewards.

Full details in Quenda coup revealed

Ornstein also clarified several key aspects of the agreement, beginning with when Quenda will actually arrive.

The 17-year-old will NOT join Chelsea in the upcoming summer, instead arriving at Stamford Bridge in July of 2026.

As such, Quenda will spend the rest of this season as well as the full 2025/26 campaign in Lisbon before making the move.

Regarding contract length, Quenda has agreed a seven-year deal running until 2033. Chelsea have also inserted an option to extend by a further 12 months.

Quenda was used primarily at right wing-back during Amorim’s final months at Sporting prior to his switch to Man Utd. The expectation was he’d be deployed at right wing-back again if reuniting with Amorim at Old Trafford.

However, Quenda has generally played as a winger since Amorim departed and per Ornstein, Chelsea will field the youngster in the more advanced role.

He added: ‘Chelsea intend to deploy him as a pure winger given he is equally comfortable on either side, a position he has predominantly occupied since Amorim moved to Old Trafford.’

Latest Man Utd, Chelsea news – Quenda repercussions for Sancho?

Interestingly, the news of Chelsea striking a deal to sign Quenda – and their intentions to field him as a winger – comes hot on the heels of claims Chelsea could pull out of signing Jadon Sancho.

The Man Utd winger is currently part-way through a season-long at Chelsea. His deal contains a conditional obligation to buy worth a figure in the £22m-£25m range. The condition that triggers the obligation is Chelsea finishing 14th or higher in the Premier League this season.

The Blues have fallen back down to earth in the second half of the campaign, though still sit in fourth spot. It would take a miracle for Chelsea to finish 15th or below with just 10 matches left to play.

As such, Sancho to Chelsea in a permanent deal had looked a sure thing, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declaring as much in February.

But per the latest from the Daily Mail, Chelsea have the power to back out of the deal. Doing so would incur the club a ‘significant penalty.’

The Mail stated they’ve learned ‘there is still a possibility that Sancho could end up back at Old Trafford this summer if Chelsea decide not to go through with the deal – although we can reveal it would cost what insiders say is ‘a significant penalty’ to pull out under the terms of their agreement with United.’

With Quenda lined up for the start of the 2026/27 season and Sancho failing to impress during his loan so far, it’s possible the misfiring winger is returned to Man Utd this summer.

IN FOCUS: Who is Geovany Quenda?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Guinea-Bissau in April 2007, Quenda moved to Portugal as a child and joined Amadora-based club Damaiense at the age of eight.

He also spent two years in Benfica’s academy before joining their arch-rivals Sporting CP in 2021.

In February 2024, he started a Liga 3 game against Amora and became the youngest-ever player to play for Sporting’s reserve team at the age of 16.

The left-footer showcased his pace and his dribbling ability and caught the attention of first-team manager Ruben Amorim.

“He can play in several positions, he has a lot of quality and irreverence. He is another option,” Amorim said after naming him on the bench for a Europa League tie against Atalanta in March 2024.

Quenda has also shone on the international stage as his performances for Portugal at the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship earned him a place in the Team of the Tournament.

He marked his senior debut for Sporting with a goal against Porto in August 2024 and became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history at the age of 17 years and 95 days, overtaking the likes of Ronaldo and Simao.

The teenager then became the youngest Portuguese player to start a Champions League match during Sporting’s 2-0 win over Lille in September 2024.

He has also been called up to the senior Portugal squad and was an unused substitute in their 2-1 win over Scotland in the UEFA Nations League.

“The national team coaches always say that age is not a factor. (Quenda) showed incredible personality, quality and adaptability,” Roberto Martinez said.

“He’s a player who likes to make things difficult (for defenders). He has technical quality (that is) not normal for a 17-year-old. He’s now in Sporting’s first team and has shown incredible personality.”

Quenda has since made two appearances for Portugal’s Under-21s and registered an assist in a 2-1 win over Andorra.