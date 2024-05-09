Man Utd to receive huge Casemiro bid as new contract details emerge after ’embarrassing’ criticism

Manchester United will reportedly be able to make a good chunk of the money they spent on Casemiro back, despite the defensive midfielder being torn to shreds by Jamie Carragher.

Casemiro helped to improve Man Utd last season, providing much needed steel and tenacity to their midfield ranks. However, Casemiro has looked every one of his 32 years this term and has struggled to cope with the speed of the Premier League.

Casemiro’s poor campaign hit a new low on Monday when he endured a terrible night in the 4-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. In the build up to Michael Olise’s opener, Casemiro allowed the winger to glide past him by stupidly sliding in rather than staying on his feet.

For Palace’s third goal, Casemiro failed to mark Tyrick Mitchell, allowing the full-back to score from close range after Joachim Andersen had caused Diogo Dalot problems at the back post.

And the Brazilian’s display went from bad to worse in the 66th minute when he failed to clear near the corner flag, which saw Daniel Munoz steal and give it to Olise for Palace’s fourth and final goal.

Man Utd now look extremely foolish for paying an initial £60million – potentially rising to £70m – when signing Casemiro from Real Madrid in August 2022, as the player was already 30 at the time.

Given Casemiro’s decline and terrible performance at Palace, Man Utd will have been expecting to take a gigantic hit when selling him this summer.

But Saudi Arabian clubs could once again come to the rescue for a Premier League side, as they did on plenty of occasions last year.

Man Utd latest: Casemiro could secure Ronaldo reunion

As per CaughtOffside, Al-Nassr are aiming to reunite Casemiro with his former Man Utd and Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Al-Nassr have already drawn up a three-year contract for Casemiro which is likely to be worth far more than he is currently earning at Old Trafford.

Incredibly, the Saudi Pro League outfit are willing to bid as much as €40m (£34m) to secure the services of the five-time Champions League winner.

While a sale at that price would still represent a loss of more than £26m for Man Utd, it is the best possible outcome for the Red Devils. After all, transfermarkt value Casemiro at £26m, while clubs in Europe would perhaps only offer half of that £34m proposal to try and strike a deal.

Selling Casemiro for £34m would give Sir Jim Ratcliffe a major boost as he looks to improve Man Utd’s squad without getting on the wrong side of Profit and Sustainability rules.

Man Utd are admirers of Benfica starlet Joao Neves as they try to replace Casemiro, though he will cost around £100m. Instead, Ratcliffe could bring in a cheaper alternative from the Premier League, such as Wolves’ Joao Gomes.

For Casemiro, the 75-cap international simply cannot get out of England quick enough. After labelling Casemiro’s tackle for Olise’s first goal ’embarrassing’, pundit Carragher added: “Casemiro should know tonight as an experienced player that he should only have another three games left at the top level – the next two [Premier] league games and the [FA] cup final – then he should be thinking I need to go to the MLS or Saudi.

‘This has to stop’ – Jamie Carragher on Casemiro

“I’m deadly serious – his agent, the team of people around him, they need to tell him: this has to stop.

“We are watching one of the greats of the modern time, playing in the best midfields we have seen who have dominated Europe – him holding, [Toni] Kroos to one side, [Luka] Modric to the other was one of the best midfields.

“It could easily go up against the Barcelona midfield that we all loved of [Sergio] Busquets, Xavi, [Andres] Iniesta. So he’s been an absolute great.

“I am nowhere near on a level of what that man has achieved, [winning] Champions Leagues, playing for Brazil and Real Madrid.

“But I always remember something when I retired myself, and there was a saying I always remember as a footballer: ‘Leave the football, before the football leaves you.’

“The football has left him – at this top level. He needs to call it a day at this level of football and move.”

