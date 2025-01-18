Napoli have reportedly submitted an improved bid for Alejandro Garnacho as speculation surrounding the Manchester United winger’s future continues.

Ruben Amorim dropped the 20-year-old from his squad shortly after taking charge of the Red Devils but he has been back involved recently, despite the noise surrounding him.

Napoli are very interested in Garnacho as they look to sign a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this month, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain for £59million (without add-ons).

Napoli have already seen a £40million bid rejected for Garnacho this month. According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, they have submitted a second, improved offer.

The report claims that Antonio Conte’s side have now bid €55million (£46.5m / $56.7m) for Garnacho. The Man Utd star is understood to have already agreed personal terms with Napoli for a five-year deal worth €3million (£2.5m / $3.1m).

However, it’s stated that Man Utd ‘remain firm’ on their price tag of £60million for Garnacho and won’t let him leave this month for anything less.

Napoli can afford that fee thanks to their Kvaratskhelia sale but whether they go that high remains to be seen. Other clubs are reported to be keeping tabs on Garnacho’s situation, including Chelsea.

Conte wants Garnacho at Napoli; Chelsea links assessed

TEAMtalk correspondent Ben Jacobs revealed earlier this week that Napoli boss Conte is a big admirer of Garnacho and is keen to bring him to the Serie A giants. We understand that should a deal be agreed with Man Utd, he will be the driving force behind it.

Man Utd aren’t actively looking to sell Garnacho but would seriously consider it if his £60million valuation is met. He is still only 20 and those at Old Trafford still believe he has a very high ceiling. And Garnacho is under contract until 2028 meaning his value is protected.

Although a potential sale would go down as ‘pure profit’ on the accounts due to him being an academy graduate, Man Utd are not currently planning for his departure this month, and only an exceptional offer will change that.

In recent days, Chelsea have been linked with a shock move for Garnacho and TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that the Blues have made an enquiry for him.

Sources state that Garnacho would consider a move this month if he feels it’d get him closer to his ‘dream’ of playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

That would mean Garnacho would need to be considered a star player at Chelsea and be one of the first names on the teamsheet.

Whether Enzo Maresca would guarantee that to Garnacho is still unclear at this stage. He’d be much more likely to play frequently for Napoli, following Kvaratskhelia’s departure.

Man Utd round-up: Major Gyokeres boost / Mendes blow

Meanwhile, a recent report has claimed that Man Utd are ‘hopeful of holding off competition for Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres to secure a deal in the summer.’

The superstar striker is one of the most in-demand players in Europe at the moment and flourished under Amorim during his time at Sporting.

Along with Man Utd, Arsenal are admirers of Gyokeres and they are actively looking to sign a new striker this month. However, the latest reports suggest that he’ll be staying in Portugal this season and heading to Old Trafford next term.

In other news, reports from France claim that PSG manager Luis Enrique has convinced Nuno Mendes to sign a new contract, ending Man Utd’s hopes of signing the left-back.

Mendes only has 18 months remaining on his deal as things stand and the Red Devils had shown interest in getting him on a cut-price deal this month.

However, with Mendes on track to sign a new long-term deal soon they’ll have to look elsewhere for a new left-back.

