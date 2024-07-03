Exclusive: Man Utd to receive two offers for double swoop that’ll leave Ratcliffe purring

Galatasaray are plotting a double raid on Manchester United as they aim to maintain their dominance in Turkey and compete in the next Champions League, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources have informed our transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that the Turkish giants are keeping a close eye on several Premier League stars and in particular, want to add a new right-back and midfielder to their squad.

We can confirm that Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains at the top of Galatasaray’s shortlist, whose departure from Man Utd is ‘increasingly likely.’

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is standing firm on the right-back’s price tag of around €20m (£17m) at this stage.

TEAMtalk understands that Galatasaray are ‘in contact’ with Wan-Bissaka’s camp and talks are ‘positive,’ with the 26-year-old interested in the club’s project.

However, Galatasaray are not willing to spend so much, especially for a player whose contract expires in 2025. For that reason, they will ‘try to lower the price.’

If their latest approach for Wan-Bissaka falls through, Galatasaray already have potential alternatives in mind.

Rennes duo Lorenz Assignon and ‘especially’ Guela Doue – who would cost around €7m – are considered suitable options to strengthen their right-back position.

READ MORE: Man Utd ‘ready to attack’ for £120m double signing as Everton make Ratcliffe sweat

Galatasaray to bid again for Scott McTominay

As mentioned, Galatasaray are also scouring the market for a new midfielder and TEAMtalk can reveal Scott McTominay has been identified as an option.

Like Wan-Bissaka, McTominay has just 12 months remaining on his contract at Old Trafford.

The Scottish international scored 10 goals in 43 appearances for the Red Devils last season but is one of the players Ratcliffe is willing to part ways with this summer.

We understand that Galatasaray are ready to make a ‘new attempt’ to sign McTominay, after they reportedly saw a bid of just £21m for BOTH him and Wan-Bissaka laughed off last month.

A new offer for McTominay ‘will be sent shortly’ for McTominay, per our sources, but it still won’t be a ‘crazy’ bid.

Galatasaray are willing to turn to alternatives if Man Utd refuse to play ball and are ‘exploring other high-profile players around Europe.’

Man Utd are looking to sell unwanted stars to generate funds for their own transfers though and Wan-Bissaka and McTominay are two to keep a close eye on.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd ‘ready to attack’ for £120m double signing as Everton make Ratcliffe sweat

In the midfield department, reports suggest that only Kobbie Mainoo’s future with the Red Devils is secure at this stage.

Ratcliffe wants to build a squad filled with top young players with the potential to dominate the Premier League in the future, and is willing to axe those who don’t fit into that category.