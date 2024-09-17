Recently departed Man Utd star agrees record-setting deal, with ex-Tottenham attacker surpassed

Former Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has verbally agreed a free transfer to a European side where he’ll become the highest paid player in their history, according to reports.

Martial left Man Utd upon expiry of his contract on June 30 and courted interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia, the USA and Mexico.

However, week after week passed without the 28-year-old signing on the dotted line and with the new season already a month old, Martial is still unattached.

But that is about to change, with two sources confirming Martial is primed to sign with Greek giant AEK Athens.

Firstly, reporter Matteo Moretto revealed on X: “Acuerdo verbal entre AEK Athens y Anthony Martial.” That translates to: “Verbal agreement between AEK Athens and Anthony Martial.”

Backing up those claims on Tuesday morning, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano provided an update of his own.

“Greek side AEK Athens are closing in on deal to sign Anthony Martial as free agent,” declared Romano.

“After talks collapsed with Flamengo, AEK Athens are confident to get it sealed in the next hours.”

A prior report from Sport24 broke news of AEK Athens’ interest in Martial back in early-September.

They claimed the Greek club had spared no expense with their attempts to sign Martial and had tabled an offer that if signed, would make Martial the highest paid player in the club’s history.

Precisely how much Martial would earn was not divulged. However, former Tottenham winger Erik Lamela signed with AEK Athens over the summer and is believed to be the current top earner on €2.5m per season.

That equates to €48,000 (£40,500 / $53,000) per week and Martial is now in line to surpass those figures.

Martial avoids De Gea repeat

As Romano mentioned, Martial had also drawn interest from Brazilian side Flamengo.

Contact between club officials and Martial’s camp had been made, though barring any late hiccups, Martial’s career will now continue in Europe with AEK Athens.

Martial will thus avoid the long break in his playing career that fellow Man Utd alumnus David de Gea experienced when he left United as a free agent.

De Gea departed Old Trafford in June of 2023 and did not sign with new club Fiorentina until well over a year later in August of 2024.

