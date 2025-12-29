Conor Gallagher has spoken with Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone about his future, and this is set to accelerate his move away from the club in January, as sources confirm Manchester United are one of three Premier League clubs interested.

Gallagher has seen his playing time limited this season, and that was even with an injury to summer signing Johnny Cardoso.

With Cardoso now back to full fitness, we understand that Gallagher spoke with Simeone and Atletico’s hierarchy prior to the Christmas break in Spain.

Simeone would like to keep Gallagher, but he can’t guarantee him the first-team football he needs. He also accepts that Gallagher’s World Cup ambitions to look out for and going into January, that is going to have a significant impact on any decision.

It is understood that Atletico have now agreed that Gallagher can depart in January – as long as their wishes and demands are met.

A source close to the situation explained to TEAMtalk: “Atletico acknowledge they can’t give Conor the football he wants and deserves.

“That is the key issue, and they know he is too good to sit on the bench and they don’t want to wreck his chances of going to the World Cup.”

Man Utd, Tottenham, Newcastle, all keen on Gallagher

Gallagher has been limited to just four league starts and was wanted by United before the start of the season.

We can confirm that United retain an interest, but they are not alone. Sources have told us that both Tottenham and Newcastle are keeping an eye on the former Chelsea man.

There is also interest on the continent with Inter Milan understood to be keen.

The 25-year-old will want guarantees of consistent playing time if he does leave Atletico, as he looks to force his way back into Thomas Tuchel’s thinking for the England team.

One issue is potentially Atletico’s preference for a permanent move, but intermediaries believe a potential loan with an option could be the more realistic outcome.

That would be the best outcome for Gallagher’s suitors, allowing them to try-before-they-buy.

The midfielder impressed previously in the Premier League for Chelsea and Crystal Palace (on loan), and it will be interesting to see if United, Spurs or Newcastle come forward with concrete offers.

Chelsea also included an undisclosed sell-on clause in Gallagher’s contract when he signed for Atletico for around £35m in summer 2024, so the Blues are set to benefit from any permanent sale.

Latest Man Utd news: Zirkzee dilemma, Ugarte exit update

Meanwhile, we have confirmed that United remain in talks with Roma over Joshua Zirkzee, who could join the Italian side on an initial loan in the coming weeks.

However, sources have outlined two big conundrums for Ruben Amorim, which could potentially derail the forward’s return to the Serie A.

In other news, Manuel Ugarte could leave Old Trafford, and reports suggest that Turkish giants Galatasaray are leading the race for his signature.

An Ugarte departure could lead United to intensifying their interest in midfield targets, such as Gallagher.

