Man Utd £120m double deal explodes into life as Barcelona star ‘willing to leave’ amid crisis

A £120million double deal for Frenkie de Jong and Ronald Araujo at Manchester United has exploded into life as a result of a report that the midfielder is ‘willing to leave’ Barcelona.

United spent the majority of the summer of 2022 attempting to lure De Jong away from the La Liga giants. Indeed, Erik ten Hag was eager to make a mark in his first transfer window at Old Trafford, and wanted the former Ajax star as his marquee signing.

It never happened, but the Red Devils have continued to track the midfielder since.

Indeed, multiple reports over the past year or so have suggested that United could once again make a move for De Jong.

Recently, it was reported that both the Dutchman and Araujo have been told to sign new deals at the Nou Camp or find themselves new employers.

With both players under long contracts, Barcelona making that decision now means they can sell for hefty fees if the players decide against staying.

United want both, and have been told they’ll have to pay almost £120million for the double transfer.

It looks like the first part of that deal might be able to go through, as De Jong has responded negatively to the ultimatum given to him.

De Jong ‘willing to leave’ Barcelona

Indeed, according to Esport3, the midfielder is now ‘willing to leave’ the La Liga giants, after rejecting a move away previously.

It’s said he’s disappointed that one of his main goals with the club, winning the Champions League, has not been achieved. Bruno Fernandes recently rejected a move to Saudi Arabia to continue attempting to achieve European glory at Old Trafford, so the pair linking up in the midfield at Old Trafford could push United towards that.

Given De Jong is seemingly ready to part company with Barca, and they have already shown him where they door is, the Red Devils could be in with a chance of landing their perfect target.

That puts part one of the double deal including Araujo seemingly closer to completion than previously, and the other half might not be far behind.

It was reported in January that United had enquired about the centre-back and been given a price – they since learned the package they’d have to pay for both he and De Jong.

Barca know they need to sell

But since then, it’s been reported that the La Liga giants ‘will be forced’ into sales.

And with Araujo a very saleable asset on his own, it would not be a surprise if Barca looked to ensure they receive top dollar by shipping him out to United along with De Jong.

If not to United, Barcelona might well still have to sell Araujo, but they don’t want it to be to Bayern Munich.

In any case, it seems the Old Trafford outfit might well do their best to snare both stars together, and with a rival out the way, they may have a good chance.

