Man Utd told £50m could secure generational Premier League No.10

Manchester United have been told a £50million fee could be enough to prise a generational talent from a fellow Premier League club as they look to next summer.

United are continuing to look for ways to improve their squad after they largely added midfielders in the summer. After six Premier League games this term, they’re down in 13th and could do with more reinforcements.

The Red Devils are one of a number of clubs credited with interest in 19-year-old Fulham attacking-midfielder. When the Cottagers played Liverpool in September, King was noted as being the best attacker on a field which included Bradley Barcola and Alexander Isak.

He also has two goals and one assist so far this season, and is looking more and more at home in the Fulham side.

According to Football Insider, the Cottagers are reluctant to sell a man already seen as their best player, but ‘could be tempted’ for the right price.

As a result, United and other interested clubs have been told a fee above £50million could be enough to prise King away.

Further to that, it’s believed King will be open to a move, and despite doubts about departing Fulham in January, a move next summer could be viable.

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Barcelona want to sign Josh King

At United, King could be the perfect player to take hold of the baton held by Bruno Fernandes, who, at 32, won’t be there an awful lot longer.

The Fulham midfielder is 19 and already seen as one of the most talented players in the Premier League.

But with that comes a lot of interest, with King sought after across Europe.

TEAMtalk is aware that Barcelona are interested in the Cottagers attacking-midfielder. The Spanish giants have been watching King closely and are impressed with his development in London.

As a result, it’s believed they’ve stepped up their monitoring of the teen.

Alongside interest from Barca and United, TEAMtalk sources state Chelsea, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid are all keeping a close eye on King.

Though it’s Barca who are now said to be most keen and they could therefore launch a bid in the summer, when, if Fulham had been relegated from the Premier League, the chances of prising King away could improve markedly. They are rock bottom of the league currently.