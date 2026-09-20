Shea Lacey is in line for more chances with Manchester United

A Manchester United academy star has been told that there will be “plenty of opportunities” for him, amid a “bad week” at the club given the situation of JJ Gabriel.

United 15-year-old Gabriel wants to leave the club, and the situation has gotten ugly. A teenager who is yet to play first-team football should not have the kind of publicity he’s having, but such is the situation.

During the bad week for the academy, there was also some good news, as 19-year-old Shea Lacey scored his first senior goal against Brighton on Wednesday.

BBC Sport reporter Simon Stone feels there’ll be ample opportunities for him. He said (16:30, Sunday, September 20): “It has been a bad week on and off the pitch for Manchester United with two defeats split by news 15-year-old JJ Gabriel wants to leave and almost certainly will be joining a European heavyweight club once he turns 16 next month.

“There is no getting away from the fact Gabriel is a potential star in the making.

“However, in Marcus Rashford and Kobbie Mainoo, United have two local academy products in their starting line-up today [against Fulham].

“And, apart from Gabriel, Shea Lacey is the current academy player who has grabbed most attention over the past 12 months.

“The England Under-20 international lit up Old Trafford on Wednesday when he scored a superb opener against Brighton.

“The night itself didn’t end well for United but Lacey has talent and I can see him getting plenty of opportunities this season.”

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Man Utd want teen talent Mezian Mesloub

TEAMtalk is aware that United are keen to add to the likes of Lacey in the academy ranks, and Mezian Mesloub is towards the centre of their radar.

The Lens 16-year-old is attracting significant attention from the club’s scouting department.

Like Lacey at Old Trafford, Mesloub has made an impact in senior football at his current club.

After scoring on his senior debut last season, the 16-year-old has played four games for the first team this term, assisting in the Champions League against Slavia Prague.

While extensive work is being carried out on Mesloub at United, and Gabriel is believed to be assessing his options for when he turns 16, the Red Devils remain determined to keep him.