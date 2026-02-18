Manchester United retain ‘admiration’ for a Chelsea star they ‘really wanted’ previously, as it’s been suggested his Blues career might not last long.

Liam Delap showed enough promise with a 12-goal debut Premier League season for Chelsea to sign him for £30million. They beat rival clubs such as United to the transfer.

But so far, in 17 Premier League games, Delap has returned just one goal and one assist.

For a club battling for top four, that’s not nearly enough production, and there’s a suggestion that it won’t be long until he’s given the boot by Chelsea.

Caught Offside insider Mark Brus reports insiders have told him: “Delap might not have much longer at Chelsea. It’s clear that he’s struggled, and they’ll be open to a loan this summer – that could be with an option or obligation to buy, but don’t be surprised if they’re open to permanent offers straight away.”

Another stated they would be “surprised” if Delap was still at the club next season, with some sides “already informed and considering their next steps.”

A final source detailed how Manchester United remain firmly in the mix for Delap’s signature.

They said: “Man United really wanted Delap last summer and at one point felt they were in a strong position. Their admiration for the player hasn’t changed.”

United in the mix for Delap

TEAMtalk have learned through insider Graeme Bailey that United are indeed thought to be monitoring Delap’s situation in case Chelsea are open to offers.

Alongside the Red Devils, Newcastle and Everton – who themselves had interest in the striker in the summer – are waiting in the wings.

The likes of Brighton and Sunderland are also interested in Delap.

For now, Chelsea are happy to give the striker time to come good, but if he’s not able to do that by the summer, there’s a distinct possibility that the Blues begin to field offers for the 23-year-old.

Man Utd round-up: Thuram pursuit failed

It looks increasingly likely the pursuit of Juventus midfielder Khephrem Thuram is likely to fail at United, with the Frenchman on the verge of penning a new deal, per TEAMtalk sources.

We are also aware that the situation of Joshua Zirkzee at United will be assessed at the end of the season, amid the possibility of the club signing a more experienced forward to replace him.

Meanwhile, reports suggest United have no interest in lowering the fee Barcelona will have to pay to land Marcus Rashford permanently – currently £26million.

And, after links between United and Wolves youngster Mateus Mane of late, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has heard that the 18-year-old is seen by the club as an interesting option.

