Man Utd advance towards supreme France int’l signing as rival manager woes prove disastrous

Manchester United could be presented with a brilliant opportunity to snare Adrien Rabiot, with Juventus being told the player is likely to push for a summer exit.

Rabiot has enjoyed a fantastic season, being arguably Juve’s best player and chipping in with four goals and three assists in 26 matches. Not only has the central midfielder led by example through his classy performances, but he has also captained the Serie A giants on seven occasions this term.

However, Rabiot might be on the move in the summer transfer window. He has entered the final few months of his Juve contract, leading to interest from Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Out of those four Premier League giants, Man Utd like Rabiot the most.

Last summer, the Red Devils held talks with the 29-year-old’s camp but were put off by his big wage demands. That is unlikely to be a problem this time around though, as Man Utd have the backing of INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

After a switch to Old Trafford fell through, Rabiot opted to pen a one-year contract extension with Juve. That followed a good conversation with Juve boss Max Allegri.

But Allegri is at risk of being sacked this summer, with Juve having fallen 20 points behind Serie A leaders Inter Milan.

As per Italian journalist Paolo Paganini, who works for Rai Sport, Allegri’s departure will also signal the end of Rabiot’s time in Turin.

Adrien Rabiot could swap Juventus for Man Utd

Rabiot is extremely likely to push for a transfer if Allegri is axed as he loves playing under the 56-year-old and does not feel another manager would do a better job.

Should the top-quality France international submit a transfer request, then Man Utd will be on hand to snap him up via a free transfer.

Given the fact Rabiot has consistently played at the very highest level and won league titles in both France and Italy, Man Utd landing him for no transfer fee would represent an absolute steal.

This positive update comes after Rabiot addressed his future on Sunday, saying that Champions League qualification could play a role in where he ends up.

Both Bologna and Roma are hoping to knock Juve out of third spot.

“I remained [last summer] because I wanted to remain, to help this team get back into the Champions League… even if I am not here next season,” Rabiot said.

“If we achieve that objective, then we will sit down and talk about it [my future]. That would certainly be better from my point of view, but we still have to discuss it.”

