Manchester United have reportedly agreed a deal to fill a massive need for Erik ten Hag this summer with a LaLiga star seemingly on his way to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are said to have given the nod to paying Real Madrid’s asking price for Miguel Gutierrez, according to reports coming out of Spain.

Business is expected to ramped up at Old Trafford now that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has his transfer team in place following the appointment of Dan Ashworth as the club’s new sporting director.

Left-back is one position United are known to have prioritised this summer, with transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirming as much last month.

He said: “Man Utd will sign a left-back because they know Tyrell Malacia is struggling, also the injuries of Luke Shaw this season. [They] will go for a young, talented and good, important left-back.

“This is the idea of the club and also agreed with the manager.”

With both Shaw and Malacia struggling with injuries last term, a mixture of Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and even Antony filled in at left-back.

And reports from Spain suggest United have turned to Gutierrez to try and find some consistency in the position.

The 22-year-old moved to Girona in 2022 and has impressed for the LaLiga side, making 76 appearances over two seasons in all competitions and helping them qualify for the Champions League last season.

Real primed for swift Gutierrez transfer

Real Madrid, who retained 50% of his rights and a sell-on clause when they sold him, have already informed Girona that they will exercise the purchase option they reserved for him, which is valued at just €8million.

However, they will then offload him after they ‘agree’ to accept a pledge from United to pay them €40m (£34m).

Ten Hag’s men are said to be ahead of the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal for the Spain international.

The reports states that Ten Hag is ‘obsessed’ with bringing Gutierrez to Old Trafford as is not currently happy with the options at his disposal.

The potential arrival of Gutierrez could mean the end of Shaw’s 10-year stay at the club, especially if the Dutchman feels he cannot trust the player’s fitness record.

Shaw has not played since February 18 and is currently trying to force his way back into England reckoning at Euro 2024, although that is now looking increasingly unlikely.