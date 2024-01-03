Man Utd to allow second attacker to walk out door in January as new connection bears fruit

Manchester United could reportedly allow attacker Facundo Pellistri to leave the club in January, with OGC Nice looking to sign him as a result of the club’s connections.

That Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s 25 per cent stake in United has been announced means change is likely coming. The new part-owner has vowed to help drive the club forward.

Currently, that seems necessary, with the Red Devils eighth in the Premier League.

Things seem to have gone backwards after Erik ten Hag’s first year, in which United finished third and won the League Cup, and Ratcliffe will be eager to see that downward curve reversed.

He’s already brought on board Sir Dave Brailsford, who’s tasked with overhauling the football structure and culture of the club, whatever that means.

And some of the investment Ratcliffe has made will no doubt be used on new signings.

It was recently revealed that their four-man striker shortlist includes Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting and Thomas Muller, as well as Timo Werner and Serhou Guirassy.

But if there are a number of incomings, it’s likely some players will also head out the exit door.

Pellistri may leave for Nice

One of the men potentially walking out the door is Pellistri. The 22-year-old has played 165 minutes in the league this season, and has not been massively productive.

Indeed, he’s assisted just once and is yet to score, and is not pleading his case for more minutes very well.

While there aren’t many United forwards doing that at the moment, he’ll find it hard to usurp the more senior players.

As such, David Ornstein reports the Uruguayan could make a loan move to Nice.

It’s said the French outfit are one of a ‘number of teams’ interested in moving for the attacker in the January window. It’s not reported who the other teams are.

Nice connections mean move is likely

But Nice obviously have an ace up their sleeve that no other side has in order to fulfil their wish of getting a versatile forward in the winter.

Ratcliffe is the owner of the French side, so if he wants to, he can ensure that he moves Pellistri from one of his clubs to the other.

He’ll want to ensure that both teams are getting the best players that they can, and given the promising attacker isn’t firing at United, moving to Nice could allow him to find his feet, and give them a quality player they might not get otherwise.

If there are any Nice players that United want at any point, Ratcliffe could employ the same manoeuvre to bring the levels of quality at Old Trafford up.

While it was reported he was not willing to stand in the way of Jean-Clair Todibo moving to Tottenham instead of United, it’s unlikely that will happen all too often if the Red Devils can afford a Nice star.

If Pellistri leaves, he’s likely to be the second attacker to do so in January, with Jadon Sancho agreeing to a Borussia Dortmund return, as reported by TEAMtalk.

READ MORE: Man Utd savaged for ‘wind-up’ interest in ‘fortune’ ex-Prem striker; ‘up there with Brailsford’ decision