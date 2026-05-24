Manchester United are closing in one two star midfielders

A Manchester United move for a star midfielder is reportedly ‘almost complete’ while they are said to be ‘close to reaching an agreement’ for another, in a big double deal.

United’s priority this summer is two new midfielders. Casemiro is leaving and everyone other than Bruno Fernandes and at times Kobbie Mainoo have been somewhat underwhelming.

A few months back, it was suggested that Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba were the top targets. But for various reasons, including large price tags, those moves could be difficult.

Instead, though, it looks like United are on the verge of landing two top midfielders.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb reports a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson is ‘almost complete’ with a €50million (£43.2m) price mentioned.

Further to that, they state United are ‘close to reaching an agreement’ with Newcastle for midfielder Sandro Tonali.

That would see the Red Devils bring in two starring midfielders who could elevate their side and help them push for further Premier League honours, as well as a decent return to the Champions League.

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Ederson talks have occurred

TEAMtalk is aware that United have recently stepped up their pursuit of Ederson, and talks have been held with Atalanta for the Brazilian.

The pursuit is therefore becoming increasingly serious, with Michael Carrick hoping to reshape the squad to his liking.

With dialogue ongoing, it might indeed be the case that the deal could happen soon.

For Tonali, meanwhile, the information given to TEAMtalk in April was that the Newcastle man would prefer to return to Italy, but with a month gone since that news, there’s a chance he could have had a change of heart.