Man Utd already ‘concerned’ about Ten Hag repeat with Amorim kept on short leash

Manchester United have been urged to make smarter decisions with Amorim than they did with Ten Hag

Keith Wyness believes Manchester United will already “be very concerned” about bringing in favourites of Ruben Amorim, as there is chance that there is a repeat of the failures under Erik ten Hag.

United pushed Ten Hag out of the door part way through his third year at the club on Monday. They moved swiftly to appoint Sporting CP boss Amorim in his place.

The new boss will officially start his role on November 11, and it seems he already has ideas on the future of his squad, with TEAMtalk learning he wants to bring Goncalo Inacio, Marcus Edwards and Pedro Goncalves with him.

But United have been told by Wyness that they must not let Amorim make the same mistakes that his predecessor did, in bringing his own players that might not fit what the club is looking for.

“They’ll be very concerned about bringing Amorim’s favourites in,” Wyness told Football Insider.

“This is where Ashworth and Jason Wilcox have got to earn their money. They’ve got to put in place the cohesive style of Man United behind the scenes. It can’t be just based on the manager’s opinion.

“Amorim is obviously a talented manager, but he’s got to realise that he’s only one part of the bigger picture.

“They’ve got to try and avoid making the same mistakes they made with Ten Hag. If something goes wrong with Amorim, they can’t lose all the players he brings in.”

Ten Hag’s familiar signings

In Ten Hag’s time as United boss, the players he had already worked with that he then brought in were Antony, Lisandro Martinez, Andre Onana, Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt.

The former has been branded a “huge mistake” of a signing by the Red Devils, while Martinez has not reached his full potential due to injury troubles, Onana had issues in his first season, and the others have only just arrived.

Had the board been more stern with Ten Hag, they almost certainly would not have sanctioned an £86million move for Antony.

As such, United might well keep Amorim on a shorter leash, so he cannot continually make mistakes as Ten Hag did.

Man Utd round-up: Amorim signings eyed

The potential stance from United will not stop the new manager pitching the idea to sign some of his old players.

Other than the aforementioned trio, there are also reports that Amorim wants to sign Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande, who would have to be sold if a £70million offer comes in.

But Amorim has stated that he won’t be hunting at Sporting in January.

United are also being linked with players that were on the radar during Ten Hag’s reign. Left-back Alvaro Fernandez Carreras, was recently sold by United, but they have a buy-back clause which the previous manager suggested could be triggered.

A fresh report has stated that United are still monitoring the full-back, which means Amorim might have no problems with seeing him come through the door, especially as he might fit his 3-4-3 formation well.

