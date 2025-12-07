The club who are one of the leaders in the push to land a Manchester United star has been revealed by an insider, after TEAMtalk revealed Ruben Amorim has made his stance clear on not wanting to lose him.

United, despite a lack of consistency, have made strides this season. Though they are just three places above where they finished last season in the Premier League (15th) they are within three points of the top four.

They’ve beaten Chelsea, Liverpool and Sunderland of late, secured a last-gasp point against Tottenham, but would have been much less happy with their latest draw, against West Ham.

United run the risk of slipping further down the table when Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui leave for the African Cup of Nations, which opens the door for Joshua Zirkzee to be given a bigger role.

He is playing in Benjamin Sesko’s stead, with the striker currently sidelined, and given Mbeumo is to be absent, Zirkzee will surely add to his tally of starts, in which he’s scored once – in victory over Crystal Palace.

United will still have sides knocking on the door for Zirkzee despite the fact they’ll be left bare up top, per Football Insider.

Insider Pete O’Rourke said: “He’s going to be needed for United over these next few weeks for sure.

“As long as he’s getting game time I’m sure Zirkzee will be happy that he’s got a role to play at Old Trafford but, it won’t stop interest in him because he is still highly thought of in Italy.

“He had great success in Serie A with Bologna. Roma are one of the teams leading the race to bring Zirkzee back to Italy. So, let’s see what happens over the next couple of weeks.”

Amorim has made Zirkzee stance clear

Amorim, who gave Zirkzee just 82 minutes of Premier League action before the Everton match three games back, is now adamant at wanting to keep him.

Indeed, TEAMtalk has learned he’s informed the United board of his desire not to offload the striker in January, believing the Dutchman has earned the right to remain at Old Trafford.

It’s felt that Zirkzee could start to reach the potential which caused United to sign him in the first place.

That, coupled with Mbeumo’s impending departure to AFCON, means it’s unlikely the Red Devils will listen to offers for Zirkzee in January.

Man Utd round-up: Double raid on Prem rivals planned

Reports have long suggested that United are interested in signing Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo, and that remains the case.

Along with the winger, though, the Red Devils are also said to want his team-mate, Tyler Adams, with discussions having gone on about the midfielder’s capture.

Meanwhile, United have accepted that they’ll not be able to sign all three of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba.

TEAMtalk is also aware that it seems unlikely any of them will be pursued in January given their respective price tags.