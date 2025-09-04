Ruben Amorim will decide which of two Manchester United men to get rid of

Manchester United are reportedly listening to offers for two struggling players, with some transfer windows still open, and Ruben Amorim is expected to green-light the exit of one – with TEAMtalk able to confirm which.

United have not had the transformative start to the season they might’ve hoped for. After finishing 15th in last season’s Premier League, they’ve massively improved their attack.

While they’ve looked more positive going forwards, they’ve won just one of four games so far. Leaks at the back have negatively contributed to the Red Devils’ form, with goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir both making mistakes at different times.

GIVEMESPORT now reports United are listening to offers for BOTH men.

However, they are only expected to green-light the exit of one of them, given new signing Senne Lammens, from Royal Antwerp, will take over from the other, either as the starter or the second choice.

The report states United have been attempting to discover whether it would be possible to sell Onana or Bayindir to a side competing in a division where the transfer window remains open – Turkey and Saudi Arabia the most likely options.

United willing to let Onana go

TEAMtalk is aware that Onana is indeed going to be cut loose if United can find a club to take him.

Sources have stated they are more than willing to part ways with the former Inter Milan goalkeeper.

It is felt that the Saudi Pro League could offer a lucrative escape route.

Onana, as an established European talent, is an attractive target for clubs in the Middle East, and talks are now ongoing for United to push him out.

Man Utd round-up: Shock interest in Verratti

United are said to be closely monitoring Marco Verratti – now playing in Qatar – for a January transfer.

However, TEAMtalk sees that interest as unlikely given his age and the fact he’s now played multiple seasons away from Europe.

Meanwhile, Amorim is said to be ‘furious’ that United could not land Conor Gallagher in the summer.

He’s also disappointed that the club did not honour Kobbie Mainoo’s request to go out on loan for the season.

